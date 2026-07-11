11 of the best Toronto restaurants for a romantic date — according to a local foodie
The location is 90% of the vibe.
People (men) usually envision romance as one standard way: a restaurant with white tablecloths, excess champagne, and spending half your paycheque on a tasting menu.
Personally? I have a very different version of romance. The most romantic dates I've ever been on weren't necessarily the fanciest.
Toronto is full of restaurants that understand that romance isn't really about luxury. Whether you're planning a first date, celebrating an anniversary, or looking for an excuse to stare lovingly into each other's eyes over a plate of fries, these are the Toronto restaurants I’d recommend every single time.
#1. Good Provisions
Good Provisions feels like the restaurant equivalent of a perfectly curated vintage outfit. It's chic, moody, intimate, and somehow manages to feel both elevated and effortless.
The menu is built around shareable plates, which instantly makes it ideal for date night. There's something inherently romantic about reaching across the table for tuna tostadas, oysters, steak tartare, scallop crudo, and shishito peppers. Rather than being a solo meal, it instantly becomes a shared experience.
The old-world atmosphere makes it feel like you've stumbled into a hidden European wine bar, even though you're sitting on Queen East.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Eclectic Small Plates
Address: 1124 Queen St E, Toronto
#2. Bernhardt's
If I had to crown one restaurant as the most romantic in Toronto, it would probably be Bernhardt’s. Which is funny because it's technically famous for rotisserie chicken, which makes people think of two places: Swiss Chalet and Costco.
But hear me out.
A lot of what people find romantic isn't luxury. It's comfort, warmth, and the feeling that someone is taking care of you. Bernhardt's nails all three. The restaurant feels like a cozy house filled with warm yellow light, tucked-away corners, vintage touches, and tables full of people lingering over natural wine long after dinner should've ended. The space itself feels storied, and your date becomes another story to add.
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Chicken Shop/ Contemporary Canadian
Address: 202 Dovercourt Rd, Toronto, ON
#3. Melrose on Adelaide
If your definition of romance is Charlotte York's second wedding: a.k.a candlelight and cocktails, then Melrose is your spot.
Everything here feels dark and intimate; the only way to actually see your date is to huddle together under the candlelight. The glowing bar, the twinkling lights, the small plates, the charcuterie boards — picture sitting there with a friend; wouldn't it be weird? Hence, romance ensured.
This is where I’d go for a first date when I want the environment to do half the work for me.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Cocktail Bar & Small Plates
Address: 270 Adelaide St W, Toronto, ON
#4. Oldseoul Tavern
Not every romantic date has to be quiet. Like every couple, every date needs a different energy. Maybe this is a first date between people a little on the nervous side. Maybe this is a long-term couple looking to infuse some new energy into the relationship. Either way, this list has something for you.
Olde Seoul Tavern is for the couple that wants an adventure.
The Korean-American fusion spot has a neon-lit glow that makes the energy playful and exciting, with checkered floors, incredible music, and a menu full of unexpected twists. You can order gochujang vodka rigatoni, kimchi pork ribs, burgers, and squash curry poutine all at the same table. Like the food, you may just find yourself fusing two worlds together.
To me, there's something incredibly romantic about experiencing something new together. That's chemistry.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Korean-American Fusion
Address: 1911 Queen St E, Toronto, ON
#5. Aera Rooftop
Sometimes romance is simple. Sometimes it's just looking at the CN Tower while drinking a cocktail 38 floors above the city.
Aera is one of the most impressive date-night spots in Toronto because the view does exactly what it's supposed to do — it makes the evening feel special.
The contemporary space is stunning and leaves plenty of room for photo ops; the rooftop views are unbeatable, and the steak-and-sushi menu screams celebration dinner.
If you’re trying to impress somebody, this is a strong place to start.
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Steakhouse and Sushi
Address: 8 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON
#6. Constantine
There's something undeniably attractive about a great hotel restaurant.
Maybe it's because it feels like you’re somewhere you're not supposed to be. Maybe it's because your date was smart enough to turn a one-nighter into a full-blown romantic getaway.
Located inside the Anndore House Hotel, Constantine has a moody, dramatic atmosphere complete with an open-fire kitchen and bold Mediterranean-inspired dishes (the right kind of lightness for a first date that may end in some heat).
It feels hidden away from the city outside, making it ideal for dates.
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Mediterranean
Address: 15 Charles St. E, Toronto, ON
#7. Bar Piquette
Bar Piquette dinner
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
Wine bars and romance go together like butter and bread, which is, in fact, an option on this menu.
Bar Piquette has mastered the art of making a night feel effortless. Between the cozy brick-and-wood interior, the intimate patio hidden in the back and the tiny footprint, everything here is manufactured to slow you down.
I've spent entire evenings here sharing seasonal vegetables, sipping wine, and getting caught up in good conversation. The menu centers around seasonal rotations, always featuring seasonal vegetables. Say what you want, but as someone who doesn't eat oysters (hello? they look like boogers), there's nothing sexier than a vegetable dish. The feeling that comes from well-cooked vegetables that makes you feel French. The intersection of indulgence and freshness, exactly what you want out of a new relationship.
One of the best dishes I've ever eaten was a roasted squash and burrata salad, and if I wasn't with my good friend, it would've ended in a smooch.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Wine Bar
Address: 1084 Queen St. W, Toronto, ON
#8. Hamptons
Located inside a restored Victorian home in Little Italy, Hamptons lives out the fantasy of a very chic dinner party, rather than a restaurant. The exposed brick, marble tables, and cozy rooms create an atmosphere that's incredibly intimate.
It feels elegant without being stuffy and polished without being intimidating.
If your ideal date involves farm-to-table dishes and pretending you own a beautiful Victorian house, this is the place.
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Address: 53 Clinton St., Toronto, ON
#9. The Berczy
I am fully convinced that live piano automatically makes a place 50% more romantic.
The Berczy Tavern has all the ingredients: heritage architecture, intimate lighting, classic cocktails, and a piano bar soundtrack that could rival Billy Joel.
The whole space has an old-world charm that is increasingly rare in our contemporary world. Transporting yourself to a world where manners and idealism still exist is one hell of a way to put a woman in the right mood.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Piano Bar Bistro
Address: 69 Front St. E, Toronto, ON
#10. Grape Witches
I love Grape Witches because it removes all the intimidating parts of wine culture and leaves only the fun. Their Dundas West location has one of the coziest patios in the city, complete with a hidden fountain that adds a layer of magic.
The menus are organized by mood instead of wine jargon, making choosing a bottle together part of the date itself.
The whole place feels relaxed, welcoming, and effortlessly cool — which is exactly what a good date should feel like.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Natural Wine Bar
Address: 1247 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON
#11. Better Days
This is the one people are going to argue with me about.
I don't care.
Better Days absolutely belongs on a list of Toronto's most romantic spots.
Romance isn't always candlelight and oysters. Sometimes it's being transported into a completely different world with somebody.
The retro donut shop feels like stepping into a movie set. Every time I'm there, I feel like I'm cosplaying as Danny and Sandy from Grease.
There's something incredibly charming about sitting across from someone over coffee and donuts (especially if it's the morning after a great night out together).
It's casual, playful, nostalgic, and unexpectedly intimate.
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Donuts and Coffee
Address: 963 Dovercourt Rd., Toronto, ON
At the end of the day, romance looks different for everyone. Some people want rooftops and champagne (no shame in the luxury game). Others want wine bars and piano music (I am others).
Personally, I'll take any of the above: warm lighting, shareable plates, and a new experience that pulls me out of reality for at least one evening. Fortunately, Toronto has plenty of places that deliver exactly that and more.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.