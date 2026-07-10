29 Kirkland Signature food products at Costco that are cheaper dupes of name brands
The store-brand versions can help you save money.
Costco has a lot of Kirkland Signature products that are dupes of name brands.
Many of those items are foods you can get to help save money on groceries.
That includes coffee, peanut butter, honey, cream cheese, spices, olive oil, rice, granola bars, popcorn, and more.
If you don't know about Kirkland Signature, it's Costco's private-label store brand that ensures "even better value" for members.
These products are meant to have "the highest quality standards at the lowest possible prices."
So, here are a bunch of Kirkland food products you can buy at Costco Canada stores as cheaper dupes of name-brand items.
House blend coffee beans
Kirkland Signature house blend coffee.
It costs $26.99 for a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature house blend coffee at Costco.
Loblaws has a 793-gram bag of name-brand Starbucks house blend coffee for $30.99.
You might expect the Kirkland version to cost more because it's bulk-sized, but it's actually $4 cheaper.
French roast coffee beans
Kirkland Signature French roast coffee.
Costco has a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature French roast coffee for $24.99.
It costs $30.99 at Loblaws for a 793-gram bag of name-brand Starbucks French roast coffee at Loblaws.
The price doesn't need to be broken down by size for these items because the Kirkland dupe is $6 cheaper, even though it's bigger.
Almond beverage
Kirkland Signature almond beverage.
You can get a case of six 946-millilitre bottles of Kirkland Signature almond beverage for $11.99.
Costco also has the name-brand Almond Breeze almond beverage. It costs $12.99 a case of six 946-millilitre bottles.
The store-brand version is $1 cheaper than the name-brand item at Costco.
Oat beverage
Kirkland Signature oat beverage.
A case of six 946-millilitre bottles of Kirkland Signature oat beverage costs $13.49 at Costco, which breaks down to $0.23 per 100 millilitres.
It costs $2.97 for a 946-millilitre bottle of name-brand Silk oat beverage at Walmart, which works out ot $0.31 per 100 millilitres.
Costco's store-brand dupe is a few cents cheaper per 100 millilitres.
Dark roast coffee pods
Kirkland Signature Pacific Bold dark roast coffee pods.
A box of Kirkland Signature Pacific Bold dark roast coffee with 120 pods costs $49.99, which works out to $0.41 per pod.
Costco also has name-brand McCafe Premium medium-dark roast coffee with 80 pods for $54.99, which works out to $0.68 per pod.
You get more for less with the Kirkland version than the name brand at Costco. It's $5 cheaper per box and $0.27 cheaper per pod.
Hazelnut spread
Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread.
It costs $16.99 two one-kilogram jars of Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread.
A pack of two one-kilogram jars of name-brand Nutella is also available at Costco, but for $17.99.
So, you can save $1 with the Kirkland dupe.
Natural peanut butter
Kirkland Signature natural peanut butter.
It costs $12.99 for two one-kilogram jars of Kirkland Signature natural peanut butter, which means you pay $0.64 per 100 grams.
It costs $7.99 for a 750-gram jar of name-brand Kraft natural peanut butter at Loblaws, which works out to $1.06 per 100 grams.
The price difference is $0.42 per 100 grams between the dupe and the name-brand item.
Liquid honey
Kirkland Signature liquid honey.
A pack of three 750-gram bottles of Kirkland Signature liquid honey is $19.99 at Costco. That price breaks down to $0.88 per 100 grams.
It costs $8.99 for a 375-gram bottle of name-brand Billy Bee liquid honey at Loblaws. That works out to $2.39 per 100 grams.
The price difference between Costco's Kirkland product and the name brand at the grocery store is $1.51 per 100 grams.
Butter
Kirkland Signature salted butter.
At Costco, a 454-gram block of Kirkland Signature salted butter costs $8.99.
It costs $9.49 for a 454-gram block of Lactancia salted butter at Loblaws.
So, the Kirkland version is $0.50 cheaper.
Cream cheese
Kirkland Signature cream cheese.
It costs $9.99 for four 250-gram blocks of Kirkland Signature cream cheese.
Costco also has name-brand Philadelphia cream cheese. It costs $13.49 for a pack with two 500-gram tubs.
That means the Kirkland version is $3.50 cheaper than the name-brand item at Costco.
Ice cream bars
Kirkland Signature vanilla almond ice cream bars.
It costs $16.99 for a box of Kirkland Signature vanilla almond ice cream with 18 bars that are each 91 millilitres.
That works out to $1.03 per 100 millilitres and $0.94 per bar.
It costs $13.99 for a box of name-brand Häagen-Dazs vanilla almond ice cream with nine 88-millilitre bars.
That works out to $1.76 per 100 millilitres and $1.55 per bar.
You might think Costco's Kirkland item is more expensive because of the price tag, but it's actually less expensive because of how much you get. The price difference is $0.73 per 100 grams and $0.61 per bar.
Old cheddar cheese
Kirkland Signature old cheddar cheese.
It costs $14.99 for a 1.15-kilogram block of Kirkland Signature old cheddar cheese.
Costco also has name-brand Balderson extra old cheddar. It costs $20.99 for a one-kilogram block.
Even though the Kirkland product is bulk-sized, it has a smaller price tag that's $6 cheaper than the name brand.
Marble cheese
Kirkland Signature marble cheddar cheese.
A 1.15-kilogram block of Kirkland Signature marble cheddar cheese costs $14.99 at Costco, which breaks down to $1.30 per 100 grams.
It costs $5.48 for a 400-gram block of name-brand Black Diamond marble cheddar cheese at Walmart, which works out to $1.37 per 100 grams.
You can pay a few cents less per 100 grams with Costco's Kirkland item.
Chocolate chips
Kirkland Signature semi-sweet chocolate chips.
It costs $34.99 for a two-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature semi-sweet chocolate chips at Costco, which works out to $1.74 per 100 grams.
A 925-gram bag of name-brand Chipits semi-sweet chocolate chips costs $17.99 at Loblaws, which breaks down to $1.94 per 100 grams.
Costco's dupe of the name-brand product costs $0.20 less per 100 grams.
Crushed red pepper flakes
Kirkland Signature crushed red pepper flakes.
It costs $5.49 for a 283-gram bottle of Kirkland Signature crushed red pepper flakes at Costco. That price breaks down to $1.93 per 100 grams.
It costs $8.99 for a 70-gram bottle of name-brand Club House crushed red pepper flakes at Loblaws. That works out to $12.84 per 100 grams.
Since the name-brand product is so small, the Kirkland version is $10.56 cheaper per 100 grams!
Everything bagel seasoning
Kirkland Signature everything bagel seasoning.
Costco has a 505-gram bottle of Kirkland Signature everything bagel seasoning for $9.49, which means you pay $1.87 per 100 grams.
At Loblaws, a 141-gram bottle of name-brand Club House everything bagel seasoning costs $8, which works out to $5.67 per 100 grams.
The price difference between the Kirkland dupe and the name brand is $3.80 per 100 grams!
Canned tuna
Kirkland Signature canned tuna.
It costs $16.49 for eight 184-gram cans of Kirkland Signature tuna at Costco.
Costco also has a pack of six 184-gram cans of name-brand Ocean's tuna for $17.99.
Not only does the Kirkland Signature product cost $1.50 less, but the pack comes with two more cans.
Extra virgin olive oil
Kirkland Signature extra virgin olive oil.
A two-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature extra virgin olive oil costs $21.99 at Costco.
It costs $45 for a two-litre bottle of name-brand Bertolli extra virgin olive oil at Loblaws.
So, there's a huge $23.01 price difference between the Kirkland item and the name-brand version!
Basmati rice
Kirkland Signature basmati rice.
It costs $18.99 for a five-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature basmati rice, which means you pay $0.37 per 100 grams.
It costs $14.99 for a 1.81-kilogram bag of name-brand Tilda basmati rice at Sobeys, which works out to $0.82 per 100 grams.
The Kirkland version costs $0.45 less per 100 grams than the name-brand item at the grocery store.
Marinara sauce
Kirkland Signature marinara sauce.
It costs $18.99 for three 860-millilitre jars of Kirkland Signature marinara sauce, which breaks down to $6.33 per jar and $0.73 per 100 millilitres.
Costco also has a pack of two 770-millilitre jars of name-brand Rao's marinara sauce for $15.99, which works out to $7.99 per jar and $1.03 per 100 millilitres.
So, you pay $1.66 less per jar and $0.30 less per 100 millilitres with the Kirkland product.
Light olive oil
Kirkland Signature light olive oil.
Kirkland Signature light olive oil costs $26.99 for a three-litre bottle.
Costco also has name-brand Bertolli light olive oil. It costs $28.99 for a three-litre bottle.
That means the Kirkland product is $2 cheaper than the name-brand item.
Coconut water
Kirkland Signature coconut water.
Costco has a case of nine one-litre bottles of Kirkland Signature coconut water for $24.99. That works out to just $0.27 per 100 millilitres.
It costs $32.99 for a dozen 330-millilitre bottles of Vita Coco coconut water at Loblaws. That price breaks down to $0.83 per 100 millilitres.
Chocolate-covered granola bars
Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered granola bars.
It costs cost $16.99 for a 1.49-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered granola bars, which works out to $1.14 per 100 grams.
At Loblaws, name-brand Quaker Dipps chocolate-dipped granola bars cost $16.99 for a 935-gram box, which breaks down to $1.81 per 100 grams.
Even though the price tags are the same at both stores, the Kirkland dupe is cheaper than the name-brand product.
Chocolate chip granola bars
Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars.
It costs $13.49 for a 1.54-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars at Costco. That price breaks down $0.87 per 100 grams.
At Walmart, it costs $9.96 for a 960-gram box of Chewy chocolate chip granola bars. That's $1.03 per 100 grams.
Loblaws has a 960-gram box of Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars for $16.99. That works out to $1.76 per 100 grams.
Costco's dupe is cheaper than the name-brand items at Walmart and Loblaws by $0.16 and $0.89 per 100 grams, respectively.
Mini chocolate chip cookies
Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies.
It costs $15.99 for an 850-gram box of Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies, which works out to $1.88 per 100 grams.
It costs $2.98 for a 156-gram box of name-brand Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at Walmart, which breaks down to $1.91 per 100
You get a better value with the Kirkland dupe of this product.
S'more clusters
Kirkland Signature s'more clusters.
Kirkland Signature s'more clusters cost $15.99 for a 748-gram bag, which breaks down to $2.13 per 100 grams.
Bulk Barn has name-brand OMG's clusters in the s'more flavour for $4.69 per 100 grams.
The price difference between the Kirkland Signature version and the name-brand item at Bulk Barn is $2.56 per 100 grams.
Nut bars
Kirkland Signature nut bars.
Costco has a 960-gram box of Kirkland Signature nut bars for $17.99. That price breaks down to $1.87 per 100 grams.
Walmart has a 480-gram box of name-brand Kind bars for $21.97. That's $4.57 per 100 grams.
At Loblaws, a 200-gram box of Kind bars costs $9.99. That works out to $4.99 per 100 grams.
You pay $2.70 and $3.12 less per 100 grams, respectively, for the Kirkland dupe than the name brand at Walmart and Loblaws.
Microwave popcorn
Kirkland Signature microwave popcorn.
It costs $19.99 for a 4.1-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature microwave popcorn with 44 bags.
That's $0.48 per 100 grams and $0.45 per bag.
Costco also has name-brand Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn. It costs $11.49 for a 1.92-kilogram box with 24 bags.
That works out to $0.59 per 100 grams and $0.47 per bag.
Even though the Kirkland product seems more expensive because of the price tag, it's actually cheaper per 100 grams and per bag.
Steak strips
Kirkland Signature steak strips.
A 340-gram bag of Kirkland Signature steak strips costs $17.99, which works out to $5.29 per 100 grams.
The name-brand Jack Link's beef jerky at Costco is $16.99 for a 300-gram bag, which breaks down to $5.66 per 100 grams.
It's $0.37 cheaper per 100 grams for the Kirkland item than the name brand at Costco.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.