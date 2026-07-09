You're not a true Ottawa local unless you've been to at least 10 of these 15 iconic spots
Let's see how local you really are 👀
When you live or grow up in Ottawa, certain places are basically a rite of passage... I don't make the rules.
You might have only been once, gone there as a kid, or still find yourself stopping by regularly — but either way, they all count.
So get your scorecard ready, because if you haven't been to at least 10 of these classic Ottawa spots, this is your sign to start checking a few more off the list.
1. Parliament Hill
Price: Free general admission and guided tours
When: Year-round
Address: 111 Wellington St, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: I feel like every kid who grew up in Ottawa went on a school field trip to Parliament Hill at some point.
And if you somehow missed that experience, you've probably still ended up there over the years for Canada Day fireworks, the Sound and Light Show, or when you're wandering around the Rideau area.
My favourite part of Parliament is actually the trail behind it, though.
It's easy to miss if you're only stopping by for the main view, but I'd definitely recommend checking it out.
Plus, it's right downtown, so if you're already in the area, why not take a little extra walk?
2. ByWard Market
Price: Free to visit; activities/restaurants have their own pricing
When: Year-round
Address: 55 ByWard Market Square, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can't make a list of iconic Ottawa spots without including the ByWard Market.
I've spent so much time there throughout my life, especially when I lived in Lowertown.
Whether you're grabbing food, checking out the vendors, or stopping by for one of the many events happening throughout the year, there's always something fun to do.
3. House of TARG
Price: Varies depending on event/activity
When: Year-round
Address: 1077 Bank St, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you've lived in Ottawa for any length of time, you've either been to House of TARG there or at least heard someone talk about it.
The combination of live music, events, arcade games, and pinball is pretty hard to beat.
I actually hadn't played much pinball before going there, but I definitely got pretty into it when I visited.
And anywhere you can end the night with pierogies wins in my book.
4. Ottawa's Museums
Price: Varies by museum
When: Year-round
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Instead of listing every museum separately, I'm grouping them together because most Ottawa locals have probably visited at least a few.
Between the Canadian Museum of Nature, the Aviation and Space Museum, the Science and Tech Museum, the Canadian War Museum, and the Museum of History across the river, there are so many options.
I also love that most of the local museums offer free admission at certain times, so there's really no excuse not to check them out!
5. Rideau Canal
Price: Free
When: Year-round
Address: Multiple access points throughout Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: Ottawa is famous for the Rideau Canal, so I couldn't leave it off this list.
Growing up, skating on the canal was one of those classic Ottawa winter experiences.
I definitely don't do it as often now as I did when I was younger, but it's still one of the city's most iconic experiences.
And the canal isn't just a winter activity either.
In the summer, I've spent plenty of time walking along the paths, biking by the water, and stopping at the little seating areas to relax and people-watch.
6. Dow's Lake
Price: Free to visit; activities/restaurants have their own pricing
When: Year-round
Address: 1001 Queen Elizabeth Driveway, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Since we're talking about the canal, we have to talk about Dow's Lake, too.
Every summer, the Canadian Tulip Festival brings so many people to the area, and I think it's one of those Ottawa traditions that a lot of locals (myself included) make an effort to check out.
You can also rent boats, walk along the wooden pathway beside the water, or grab food at one of the restaurants overlooking the water, like Umbrella Bar or Mexi's.
There's the newer dock area there, too, which I would personally never jump off, but I've definitely seen plenty of people take advantage of it in the summertime.
7. Elgin Street Diner
When: Open 24 hours
Address: 374 Elgin St, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Elgin Street Diner has been there for me on plenty of late nights and early mornings when I desperately needed pancakes, a chocolate milkshake, or a solid burger.
A 24-hour diner in the middle of one of Ottawa's busiest nightlife areas just makes sense.
8. Calypso Waterpark or Mont Cascades
Price: Adult admission starts around $58–$62 online at Calypso and $38–$43 at Mont Cascades
Address: Calypso Waterpark is located at 2015 Calypso St., Limoges, ON, while Mont Cascades is at 448 Chem. du Mont-des-Cascades, Cantley, QC
Why You Need To Go: Day trips to the waterpark were a huge part of my summers in Ottawa growing up.
Whether you were a Calypso Waterpark person or a Mont Cascades lover, chances are you've spent at least one hot summer day going down slides, running around, and trying to cool off in the lazy river.
9. BeaverTails
Why You Need To Go: I mean, come on. How could BeaverTails not make this list?
With a location in the ByWard Market, it's basically impossible to spend time downtown without being tempted to grab one.
You could catch me buying a BeaverTail in the middle of winter or summer, at pretty much any time of day.
It's definitely an Ottawa staple — and a Canadian one, too.
10. Hog's Back Park
Address: 600 Hog's Back Rd, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Since I grew up in the south end of Ottawa, I've been to Hog's Back Park more times than I can count.
I do have a tiny bit of beef with the place because the last time I went, a wasp managed to sting me on my eyelid — but that's neither here nor there.
Ignoring my personal drama, it's actually a really beautiful park in Ottawa.
There are walking and biking paths throughout the area, but my favourite thing to do is grab a little snack, sit on the rocks near the falls, and watch the water go by.
I've seen people LARPing there from time to time, too, which is always fun.
And if you want to keep walking, you can easily make your way over to Mooney's Bay from the park.
11. Mooney's Bay
Address: 2926 Riverside Dr, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Speaking of Mooney's Bay, this is another Ottawa summer staple.
If you did track and field as a kid, there's a good chance you competed at the Ottawa Lions Track & Field Club there.
But beyond that, Mooney's is a pretty popular beach and summer hangout spot.
People go swimming, have picnics, play volleyball, bike around the area, and spend afternoons at the park.
Once you add in all the summer festivals and events that happen there, it can get pretty lively during the warmer months.
12. The Great Glebe Garage Sale
Price: Free to attend
When: Yearly, the fourth Saturday in May
Address: The Glebe neighbourhood, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Technically, this isn't in one single spot — but I had to include it anyway.
If you're an Ottawa local, you've definitely heard of the Glebe Garage Sale.
Surprisingly, I didn't actually go that often as a kid, but once I moved downtown, I'd walk over to check it out and almost always end up leaving with something.
I'm a big window shopper, so I love wandering around, seeing all the vendors, and getting a little glimpse into the lives of people in the community.
13. The Mayfair Theatre or ByTowne Cinema
Address: The Mayfair Theatre is located at 1074 Bank St, Ottawa, ON, while the ByTowne Cinema is at 325 Rideau St, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're into independent movies or the classics, there's a good chance you've been to at least one of these theatres.
The Mayfair is an iconic Ottawa spot for Rocky Horror Picture Show screenings, special events, or just a regular movie night.
And the ByTowne Cinema is another local favourite. I've always loved walking by, seeing the movie title up on the marquee, and watching people line up outside before a show.
The smell of fresh popcorn never hurt either.
14. SuzyQ Doughnuts
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Even if you've never walked into a SuzyQ location personally, I'll still give you a pass if you've eaten one.
Those doughnuts show up everywhere in Ottawa.
I've had them at coffee shops, birthday dinners, events, and random gatherings where someone showed up with a box and was suddenly very popular.
I've tried plenty of flavours over the years, but I'm always tempted by anything chocolate, maple bacon, or fun and seasonal.
15. Gatineau Park
Address: 33 Chem. Scott, Chelsea, QC (Gatineau Park Visitor Centre)
Why You Need To Go: Yes, it's technically in Quebec.
But when it's only 15 minutes away from downtown, I think Ottawa locals are allowed to claim it, too.
I grew up going there with my mom all the time, and I've done more hiking trails than I can count.
King Mountain, Pink Lake, and Luskville Falls are some of my favourites, but there are so many great options in the area.
If you're an Ottawa local who somehow hasn't visited Gatineau Park yet, consider this my official recommendation.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.