Canada's first grocery benefit payment went out but you might not have received up to $222
Do you have direct deposit set up with the CRA?
Now that the first installment of the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit has been sent, you might still be looking for your payment.
There are a few reasons why you didn't receive any money from the federal government.
The new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit is a tax-free quarterly payment to help individuals and families with low and modest incomes manage the rising costs of everyday essentials.
It has officially replaced the GST/HST credit as of July.
Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) issues payments via direct deposit or cheque, depending on the payment method you have set up.
The first payment date for this grocery benefit was Friday, July 3, 2026.
You could be entitled to receive up to:
- $169.75 if you are a single individual
- $222.50 if you are married or have a common-law partner
- $58.50 for each eligible child under the age of 19
- $111.25 for the first eligible child in a single-parent family
If you're waiting for a payment, here's what you need to know.
You could be missing the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit for July if you get payments from the CRA as paper cheques delivered through the mail.
Since posted cheques take longer, the money could still be on the way. Or, the cheque might already be in your mailbox, but you haven't checked it yet.
Only one spouse gets the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit for the household, so if you're married or have a common-law partner, your spouse might have received the July payment instead of you.
You might not have received the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit because you don't meet eligibility requirements, which include age, residency status and adjusted family net income.
There are new income thresholds now that amounts have been recalculated and indexed to inflation for the 2026-27 benefit year. So, your adjusted family net income could be too high.
Since the CRA uses tax returns to determine eligibility and payment amounts, you won't get money from the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit if you didn't file your 2025 tax return this year.
Another reason you might not have received money from the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit is debt.
If you have an unpaid tax balance or amounts owed to other federal, provincial or territorial government programs, the CRA will apply your benefit amount to that debt until it's paid off.
You might not have received the July payment of the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit because your personal information on file with the CRA isn't up to date.
That can happen when you don't update your CRA My Account after changes to your address, marital status, direct deposit information, residency status, child and custody arrangement, and more.
Your benefit payments can temporarily stop when the CRA isn't able to match or validate the information on file for you
If you meet the eligibility requirements and are entitled to receive a payment but didn't this month, the CRA said payments will resume once your tax return is assessed, your information is updated, or the missed payment issue is resolved.
The amount you're entitled to will be retroactively added to the next Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payment in October.
But the CRA said to wait five to 10 business days before contacting them about a potential missed payment in case your direct deposit or cheque is actually on the way.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.