You could get $400 or more from this Silk and Great Value class action lawsuit
There is a $7.5 million settlement.
The Silk and Great Value plant-based beverage class action lawsuit in Canada has a $7.5 million settlement.
You can now submit a claim to get $400 to $300,000 from the settlement if you were affected by the recall of these products.
After various Silk and Walmart Great Value plant-based refrigerated beverages were recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination, this lawsuit alleged that the defendants were negligent in managing their recall programs.
These recalled almond, oat and coconut beverage products were sold nationally in 2024.
The claims process for the plant beverage class action lawsuit started in June, following the $7.5 million settlement approval in April.
Class members are all persons in Canada who purchased or ingested the Silk or Great Value products affected by the recall initiated by Danone Canada on July 8, 2024, including those who suffered any personal injury, their successors, assigns, family members, and dependents.
If you're a class member, you can send a completed claim package by mail, but it's recommended that you submit a claim online.
You have to provide your personal information, proof of purchase and ingestion, proof of illness, and other information during the claims process.
The compensation amounts for approved claims will be based on "injury tiers," which are related to what happened after the consumption of a recalled Silk or Great Value product.
For less serious injuries, eligible class members could receive:
- $400 per primary claimant for symptoms lasting up to 48 hours
- $1,500 per primary claimant for symptoms lasting more than 48 hours and up to one week
- $7,000 per primary claimant for symptoms lasting more than one week, but no hospitalization
For serious injuries, eligible class members could receive:
- $10,000 per primary claimant, plus $900 per day of hospitalization and special damages, for symptoms lasting more than one week that required hospitalization but didn't cause complications or permanent symptoms
- capped at $30,000
- $10,000 per primary claimant, plus $900 per day of hospitalization, special damages and up to $70,000 for family claimants, for symptoms lasting more than one week that required hospitalization and caused severe complications and/or permanent symptoms
- capped at $150,000
- $150,000, plus $900 per day of hospitalization, special damages and $105,000 for family claimants, for symptoms resulting in death
- capped at $300,000
The exact payment amounts won't be known until all claims have been approved or denied.
If you're a class member, the deadline to submit a claim in this Silk and Great Value plant-based beverage class action lawsuit is October 16, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.