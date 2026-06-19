A $7.5 million settlement in the Silk and Great Value class action lawsuit was approved
It's related to a national product recall.
A settlement for the plant-based beverage class action lawsuit related to a Silk and Great Value product recall in Canada was approved.
Eligible class members can now submit a claim to receive part of the $7.5 million settlement.
It was announced that the Canada-wide settlement for the plant beverage class action lawsuit was approved by the Superior Court of Quebec on April 17, 2026.
On June 19, 2026, the claims process started, which means class members can apply to receive compensation.
The $7.5 million settlement will be distributed to approved claimants, with the compensation payable to each approved claimant depending on the number of approved claims.
Various Silk and Walmart Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages were recalled in 2024 due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The affected products were sold nationally.
Class members of this lawsuit are all persons in Canada who purchased or ingested the Silk or Great Value products affected by the recall initiated by Danone Canada on July 8, 2024, including those who suffered any personal injury, their successors, assigns, family members, and dependents.
If you're a class member, you may be eligible for compensation if you submit a claim package with the required medical, pharmaceutical, and other records.
You can send a claim package by mail, but it's recommended that you submit a claim online. The claims process includes reporting your personal information, proof of purchase and ingestion, proof of illness, and other information.
The exact value of compensation for claimants won't be known until all claims have been approved or denied.
But compensation will be related to "injury tiers" based on what happened following the consumption of a recalled product.
For less serious injuries, eligible class members could receive:
- $400 per primary claimant for symptoms lasting up to 48 hours
- $1,500 per primary claimant for symptoms lasting more than 48 hours and up to one week
- $7,000 per primary claimant for symptoms lasting more than one week, but no hospitalization
For serious injuries, eligible class members could receive:
- $10,000 per primary claimant, plus $900 per day of hospitalization and special damages, for symptoms lasting more than one week that required hospitalization but didn't cause complications or permanent symptoms
- capped at $30,000
- $10,000 per primary claimant, plus $900 per day of hospitalization, special damages and up to $70,000 for family claimants, for symptoms lasting more than one week that required hospitalization and caused severe complications and/or permanent symptoms
- capped at $150,000
- $150,000, plus $900 per day of hospitalization, special damages and $105,000 for family claimants, for symptoms resulting in death
- capped at $300,000
The deadline to submit a claim in the Silk and Great Value plant-based beverage class action lawsuit is October 16, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.