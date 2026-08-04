Some WestJet flights still being cancelled Tuesday as airline ramps up after strike

Some WestJet flights still being cancelled Tuesday
Some WestJet flights still being cancelled Tuesday
Travellers wait at the check-in for cancelled WestJet flights at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday, August 2, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Writer

Flight disruptions continue at WestJet as the airline ramps up following a brief work stoppage over the long weekend.

Data from aviation analytics company Cirium shows more than 300 WestJet flights were cancelled Monday, or around 62 per cent of those scheduled, despite the carrier reaching a tentative deal early that morning with the union representing its 4,400 flight attendants.

It says 16 flights scheduled for Tuesday had been cancelled, as of around 11 a.m. ET.

WestJet says a full return to normal operations will take time as the airline resumes flying and repositions its aircraft and crews.

Chief executive Alexis von Hoensbroech said Monday that the company is "working hard to restore service and get our guests on their way to their destinations as quickly as possible."

Flight attendants walked off the job early Sunday morning after WestJet and CUPE Local 8125 couldn't reach a new contract before the strike deadline, which prompted WestJet to ground all flights across much of Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2026.

By Sammy Hudes | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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