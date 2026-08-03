WestJet and CUPE reach tentative agreement, ending job action, flight disruptions
WestJet and the union representing about 4,400 flight attendants reached a tentative contract agreement early Monday morning, ending a disruption to the airline's operations that left many travellers in limbo.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees said in a news release that the tentative agreement will be presented to its members for a ratification vote. In the meantime, both the union's strike notice and the company's lockout notice were being withdrawn and flight attendants would return to work.
"This tentative agreement represents meaningful progress," said Alia Hussain, president of CUPE local 8125, in the release, adding that the draft deal recognizes "more of the work cabin crew are required to perform and with general increases to compensation for that work."
"Most importantly, this agreement was achieved through collective bargaining at the negotiating table," Hussain said.
Flight attendants walked off the job early Sunday morning, after failing to reach a new contract with the airline. WestJet then halted all flights on a busy summer travel weekend — a long weekend across much of Canada.
Contract talks had been ongoing in Calgary since January, with WestJet and the CUPE WestJet Component at odds over wage increases and the cabin crew's claim of unpaid ground work.
There was no word Monday on when the airline would be able to resume its normal operations and schedule, but WestJet said in a separate news release that it would share details as they became available.
"We know this disruption has been frustrating for our guests and WestJetters and we're sorry for that," said Alexis von Hoensbroech, the company's chief executive officer, in the release. "Our teams are working hard to restore service and get our guests on their way to their destinations as quickly as possible and we appreciate everyone's patience as we get back to normal."
His statement said the tentative deal recognizes "the hard work and professionalism" of the company's cabin crews.
All WestJet flights out of the Toronto Pearson International Airport remained cancelled as of Monday morning, said a post to the airport's account on the X social media platform.
The post advised travellers to contact the airline directly.
WestJet had been allowing passengers travelling between July 30 and Aug. 4 to make a one-time change or cancellation with no fees in anticipation of the strike.
The airline operates more than 600 flights per day carrying legions of passengers — sometimes more than 70,000, according to the company.
WestJet flight attendants on strike picket at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan
Patty Hadju, the federal minister of jobs and families, said she met with WestJet and CUPE throughout their negotiations.
"The federal government and Canadians welcome the news that the parties have reached a deal together, at the bargaining table," she said Monday morning in a post to X.
The job action came less than a year after the issue of unpaid ground work sparked a strike by 10,000 flight attendants at Air Canada. In that case, Hajdu directed the country’s labour board to order them back to work just hours after they walked off the job.
The union defied the order, forcing Air Canada back to the bargaining table where the parties hashed out a tentative deal.
The move marked an extralegal precedent that served as a warning to airline executives across the country for future negotiations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2026.
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