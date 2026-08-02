The latest: WestJet flight attendants go on strike

The latest: WestJet flight attendants go on strike
The latest: WestJet flight attendants go on strike
The WestJet headquarters building is seen through razor wire as WestJet flight attendants hold a "Day of Action" while union members vote on a possible strike in Calgary, Tuesday, July 14, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

After failing to reach a deal on a new contract, WestJet's 4,400 flight attendants are now on strike. 

Both CUPE Ontario, the union representing the flight attendants, and airline announced the move after a strike deadline passed early Sunday morning. 

Here's the latest on the strike. All times are Eastern:

Shortly after 2 a.m.

The union announces flight attendants are on strike. The airline also announces the move. 

2:14 a.m.

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu issues a statement saying she's disappointed an agreement wasn't reached, and said the government believes "the strongest deals happen at the table."

5:59 a.m. 

Toronto's Pearson airport announces on social media that WestJet has suspended all flights due to the labour disruption.

9:06 a.m.

CUPE Ontario posts on social media that its members are picketing at Pearson International Airport at Terminal 3.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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