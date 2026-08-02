The latest: WestJet flight attendants go on strike
After failing to reach a deal on a new contract, WestJet's 4,400 flight attendants are now on strike.
Both CUPE Ontario, the union representing the flight attendants, and airline announced the move after a strike deadline passed early Sunday morning.
Here's the latest on the strike. All times are Eastern:
Shortly after 2 a.m.
The union announces flight attendants are on strike. The airline also announces the move.
2:14 a.m.
Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu issues a statement saying she's disappointed an agreement wasn't reached, and said the government believes "the strongest deals happen at the table."
5:59 a.m.
Toronto's Pearson airport announces on social media that WestJet has suspended all flights due to the labour disruption.
9:06 a.m.
CUPE Ontario posts on social media that its members are picketing at Pearson International Airport at Terminal 3.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2026.
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