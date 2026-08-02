Ontario has a real-life Paris and it's a romantic gem with riverside charm and European vibes
It's a road trip from Toronto.
If you're dreaming of a romantic getaway with European flair, you don't need a passport to find it.
Tucked away in Ontario is a charming small town brimming with riverside views, historic streets and old-world architecture that will have you feeling like you've jetted off across the ocean.
Paris is a picturesque village nestled along the banks of the Grand River, just over an hour from Toronto.
With a name shared with one of Europe's most famous cities, Paris is a beautiful destination to visit if you're looking for picturesque scenery and small-town charm.
The town was named in the early 1800s by founder Hiram Capron, who chose it as a tribute to the French capital and because the area was rich in gypsum, the mineral used to make plaster of Paris. While some residents initially preferred names like Nithsville or Parisville, the name Paris officially stuck in 1831.
It may not be France, but its timeless atmosphere and old-world charm make it easy to imagine you're on a far-off vacation.
The town was featured in Zoocasa's roundup of Canadian destinations that share their names with famous European places, earning a spot thanks to its historic beauty and romantic appeal.
Paris has also earned a reputation as one of Ontario's prettiest small towns.
Its quaint downtown is lined with heritage buildings, independent boutiques and cozy cafes, making it an idyllic place to spend an afternoon wandering.
According to Zoocasa, the town's "historic downtown is dotted with cobblestone buildings, boutique shops, and riverside cafes that give it a romantic, European feel."
One of the most popular stops is the Paris Wincey Mills Co., a beautifully restored historic building that's now home to local food vendors, artisan shops and cafes. It's the perfect place to browse handmade goods or grab a sweet treat before heading back out to explore.
If you're looking to make a full day of it, you can also visit the Paris Museum to learn more about the community's history, stop by the Paris Beer Company for a locally brewed pint or settle in on the riverside patio at Stillwaters Plate & Pour for lunch with a view.
During the warmer months, the Grand River is a beautiful spot to explore. You can rent a tube, canoe or kayak to float along the water, or stroll the scenic trails that follow the riverbanks.
According to Zoocasa, "It's the kind of place where you can spend a lazy afternoon walking the waterfront, enjoying fresh pastries, and watching kayakers drift by."
Paris is also known as the "Cobblestone Capital of Canada," thanks to its collection of 19th-century cobblestone buildings. You can even follow a self-guided walking tour to admire these beautifully preserved landmarks and learn more about the town's unique architectural history.
Whether you're planning a romantic date, a relaxing weekend escape or just want to explore somewhere new, Paris offers plenty of old-world charm without ever leaving Ontario.
With its historic streets, riverfront setting and European-inspired atmosphere, it's like a little slice of overseas without the plane ride.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.