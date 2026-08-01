Were you planning to fly WestJet? What you need to know about the looming strike

A WestJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft takes off from Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, July 31, 2026. WestJet says it has begun parking aircraft ahead of a possible strike by flight attendants as bargaining with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents 4,400 flight attendants, continues in the hope of reaching agreement on a new contract and avoiding a work stoppage.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck