Trial of man accused of killing his nine-year-old daughter to wrap its second week

Trial of man accused of murder to continue today
Trial of man accused of murder to continue today
Luciano Frattolin is taken away in custody from the Essex County Court in Elizabethtown, New York on Friday, July 24, 2026. Luciano Frattolin charged with 2nd-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

The last testimonies of the week are scheduled today in the trial of a man accused of killing his nine-year-old daughter last summer during a trip to New York.

Luciano Frattolin is charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse in the death of Melina Frattolin, who lived in Montreal.

Frattolin has pleaded not guilty to both charges and has been held without bail since his arrest in July 2025.

His trial began last week and is expected to continue into next week.

On Thursday, investigators walked the jury through how they tracked the man’s movements in the hours before he reported his daughter was missing.

The prosecution also presented documents police found in his car that include disparaging comments about the girl’s mother.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2026.

By Marieke Glorieux-Stryckman | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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