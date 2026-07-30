I'm an Ottawa local and these are my 11 hidden gem spots in the city

I might be exposing Ottawa's best-kept secrets... 👀

Person in front of Princess Louise Falls in Ottawa, Right: The interior of the Central Experimental Farm's Tropical Greenhouse.

These underrated Ottawa spots deserve way more attention.

Alessa Hickman | Narcity, @rachelneilson | Instagram
Contributing Writer

Whether you're born and raised in Ottawa or you're visiting from another city (or country), I think all the well-known spots are worth checking out at least once.

But after spending most of my life exploring different corners of the capital, I've come across plenty of underrated spots that deserve just as much love as the popular ones.

So, I guess these technically won't be hidden gems anymore now that I'm exposing them... but if you haven't been to any of these places before, I'd definitely add them to your Ottawa bucket list.

1. Strathcona Park

Price: Free

When: Year-round

Address: 25 Range Rd, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: I used to live in Sandy Hill before moving abroad, and I found myself walking over to Strathcona Park all the time.

I love the fountain and benches at the top where you can sit with a book, but if you wander down the stairs, you'll find a playground, a wading pool, some interesting ruins, and the pathway that runs along the Rideau River.

There's also a pedestrian bridge with some funky orb sculptures, and in the summer you'll usually see people having picnics, biking on the path, sitting by the water, or enjoying the warm weather.

City of Ottawa Website

2. Tropical Greenhouse

Price: Free

When: Year-round

Address: Maple Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: I love a good greenhouse, and somehow I didn't even know this one existed for years.

Hidden beside the Experimental Farm, the Tropical Greenhouse is completely free to visit — and it's filled with cacti, succulents, and all kinds of pretty plants.

It's not huge per se, but I definitely think it's worth checking out (especially if you're looking to snap a few cute photos).

Tropical Greenhouse Website

3. House of TARG

Price: Varies by activity/event

When: Tuesday to Sunday (closed Mondays)

Address: 1077 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: I feel like House of TARG isn't really hidden if you've lived in Ottawa for a while, but somehow I'd never even heard of it until a few years ago.

The first time I went, I was there for the pinball and pierogies, and it definitely lived up to the hype.

Depending on when you visit, you can either pay per game or pay one flat rate for free play, and there are tons of classic arcade games and pinball machines to keep you busy.

They also host live music and events throughout the week, so there's always something fun happening.

House of TARG Website

4. Jack Pine Trail

Price: Free

When: Year-round

Address: Moodie Dr., Nepean, ON

Why You Need To Go: I love a good boardwalk, and I love getting outside, so Jack Pine Trail is basically the best of both worlds.

The trail is surrounded by trees, and you'll spot birds, frogs, and all kinds of nature along the way.

Plus, there are lots of other walking trails around the Stony Swamp area if you want to keep the hike going afterwards.

And if you bring a bag of birdseed, the chickadees will land right in your hand.

That's about as close as I've ever come to feeling like a real-life Disney princess.

NCC Website

5. After Hours

Price: Varies

When: Wednesday to Sunday, 5–9:30 PM

Address: Inside Cadman's Montreal Bagels, 150 Montréal Rd, Vanier, ON

Why You Need To Go: This one is definitely a hidden gem because it's literally hidden inside another business.

I used to stop into Cadman's from time to time, and I eventually noticed a poster advertising After Hours.

They're open Wednesday through Sunday in the evenings and serve everything from birria tacos to mac and cheese and chicken bites.

Personally, I'm a huge fan of the chicken birria tacos.

They're ridiculously good, and I'd easily go back for that alone.

After Hours Website

6. Alexandra Bridge Lookout

Price: Free

When: Year-round

Address: Alexandra Bridge, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: I'm always down for a good view, and the Alexandra Bridge lookout was one of my favourite little stops when I lived downtown.

If you're already checking out the National Art Gallery or Major's Hill Park, it's only a short walk away and definitely worth checking out if you've never been.

From the bridge, you'll see the Ottawa River and Parliament buildings, and if you're in the mood for a longer walk or bike ride, you can just keep going across the bridge into Quebec.

Alexandra Bridge Google Maps

7. Sweet Castle

Price: Varies

When: 11 a.m.–10 p.m., daily

Address: 2446 Bank St. Unit 133, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: As someone with a serious sweet tooth, Sweet Castle has always been one of my favourite dessert spots in Ottawa.

It's a Middle Eastern and Mediterranean-style bakery in the city's south end, and I started going there with my mom ages ago.

Even as an adult, I've ordered dessert from there on Uber Eats more times than I'd like to admit...

My go-to is the crème brûlée, but I also can't resist anything chocolate, especially their mousse cakes.

If you're looking to treat yourself, this is a pretty great place to do it.

Sweet Castle Website

8. Princess Louise Falls

Price: Free

When: Year-round

Address: St Joseph Blvd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Somehow, I didn't even discover Princess Louise Falls until a few years ago, despite living in Ottawa my entire life.

It's tucked away in Orléans, which I admittedly didn't explore all that often, so it took me way longer than it should have to finally check it out.

After parking in a nearby neighbourhood and following the trail, I ended up at one of the prettiest waterfalls I've visited around Ottawa. I could've sat there listening to the water forever, honestly.

Bonus points if you reward yourself with Taco Bell afterwards, as I did.

No judgement here.

Waterfalls of Ontario Website

9. The Green Door Restaurant & Bakery

Price: Varies

Address: 198 Main St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Vegetarian or not, I genuinely think everyone should eat here at least once.

I've been loyal to The Green Door since I was a kid, and it's one of the many restaurants I've been craving since moving away.

It's a farm-to-table, pay-by-weight buffet with a hot bar, cold bar, desserts (get the chocolate brownie... trust me), and tons of variety, so it's easy to build a plate with a little bit of everything.

Once you've finished eating, there are some cute independent shops next door that are worth stopping in, too.

The Green Door Website

10. Airport Viewing Area

Price: Free

When: Year-round

Address: Alert Rd, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: I feel like watching the planes take off and land is such an underrated free activity in the city.

I've spent plenty of evenings here sitting on the hood of my car or standing up by the fence watching planes fly by. There's something really cool about seeing everything from that close, and it never gets old.

Plus, Tim Hortons is nearby if you want to grab a drink or a snack first.

Just wear layers or bring bug spray because the mosquitoes definitely showed up the last time I went.

Airport Viewing Area Google Maps

11. Manotick Village

Why You Need To Go: I think Manotick Village is one of the best day trips you can take from Ottawa. I grew up spending a lot of time around the Osgoode and Manotick area, so it'll always have a special place in my heart.

Manotick's only about 25 minutes away from downtown, and you'll find cute local shops, great restaurants (I'd recommend the Miller's Oven), local events, and Watson's Mill there.

Not only is Watson's a working mill from the 1860s, but it's also a museum open to the public — and if you're into ghost stories, it's said to be haunted, too!

Manotick Village Website

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

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  • Alessa Hickman

    Contributing Writer

    Alessa Hickman (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media. She's a freelance writer, editor, and content strategist covering an array of topics — from travel and career to food and everyday life.

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