If you're visiting Toronto, skip these 7 popular spots (and go to my hidden gems instead)
Planning a trip?
A trip to Toronto can seem played out, basic, or obvious. Every city has those attractions that somehow end up on every single travel itinerary. The same places everyone tells you have to see.
But as someone who's lived in the GTA my entire life and in Toronto as an adult, I've learned that most of the city's memorable parts are the ones plastered on postcards. Not to say those attractions aren't a special part of the city, but if you're looking to experience Toronto the local way, here's what I'd skip and where I'd go instead.
#1. Skip: Sankofa (formerly Yonge-Dundas) Square
Instead, head over to The Bentway.
If you're expecting Toronto's version of Times Square, the natural equivalent that comes to mind is Sankofa Square. But if you ask me, it tends to be crowded and noisy, surrounded by chain stores, and it lacks the unique charm that Times Square brings to the table. Especially by comparison, it can be underwhelming.
Instead, I'd head to The Bentway. Built underneath the Gardiner, this creative public space somehow transformed what would otherwise be unused space into one of the coolest spots to hang out in the city. Depending on when you visit, you can find public art, outdoor events, watch parties, winter skating, food pop-ups, or locals just walking, biking, and relaxing.
Like Times Square, it brings a sense of Toronto's creativity and authenticity, wedged into the city's urban jungle. But it also brings its own unique charm; rather than a typical intersection, the Bentway offers a different spin, making it a Toronto-specific experience.
#2. Skip: Ripley's Aquarium
Head over to Riverdale Farm instead.
I, for one, actually think Ripley's is a very exciting experience (as does the rest of the city, so it's usually pretty packed). Aquariums are something that exists around the world, and more than likely, there's one closer to your hometown.
If you're looking to experience an attraction that still allows you to feel the unique charm of the city, head on over to Cabbagetown for one of my favourite hidden gems.
Riverdale Farm brings a sharp rural contrast against the backdrop of the city. This working farm feels like somehow wandering into the countryside without ever leaving downtown Toronto.
Between horses, sheep, goats, pigs, and these incredible walking paths, the day will never dull. And I haven't even mentioned the best part: admission is completely free. Travel can be quite expensive, and in this economy, planning a trip can be daunting. Remind yourself that there are activities that don't have to incur endless additional charges to your bank account.
This one is peaceful and spacious, and it's one of the places I recommend most often to people who think they've seen everything Toronto has to offer.
#3. Skip: The CNE
Please don't yell at me for this one; you need to know this one comes from a kid who grew up in the GTA.
The Canadian National Exhibition is an amazing experience that comes to the city each August, and it takes over. It brings Americanized carnie treats and deep-fried Oreos. It comes with games and rides and animals and markets and all the things.
But I give you the CNE, and raise you Canada's Wonderland. Located just outside the city, roughly a 45-minute drive or one quick subway ride to Vaughan Metropolitan Station. Here, the amusement park is open longer with seasonal activities, incredibly high roller coasters, and classic amusement park snacks like corn dogs and tiny toms.
If you ask me, no summer is complete without a trip to Wonderland.
#4. Skip: Rendezviews
Rendezviews is known as one of the best patios in the city, and it is. It's vibrant and colourful, with an endless sea of picnic tables. It hosts some of the best watch parties in the city: from FIFA soccer games to the Love Island finale.
However, the wait can be pretty long, and there isn't much to do there other than eat and drink. This is a spot for locals to meet their friends in the city. It's a space that gets you to leave your house in the dead of summer heat to come together and watch one of the many pop-culture moments sweeping the season.
As a visitor, instead, head over to STACKT Market — an award-winning, ever-evolving, shipping container marketplace. Like Rendezviews, it's one of the best outdoor spaces in the city. With picnic tables and Muskoka chairs scattered throughout the site, it's been one of the number-one watch party spaces this summer for FIFA as well.
So why Stackt over Rendezviews? Here, it's not just time with friends. Here, there's a multitude of boutique stores and restaurant options for you to explore before claiming your territory and taking a seat.
And if the temperature is anywhere above 10 degrees, it's warm enough to stop by Haydyn's, a personal favourite spot in the city; a frozen yogurt and acai bar with the wildest toppings.
#5. Skip: Nathan Phillips Square
This is actually one of the city's most iconic spots, and to that I say, why? I mean, I like it, but there are lots of great spots in the city. Sure, you can go get a photo with the classic Toronto sign, or in the winter, you can skate there (although I'd still choose skating under the Bentway instead).
Beyond that, nothing is going on.
Allan Gardens Conservatory is one of my favourite places to escape to within the city. The historic greenhouse is filled with tropical plants, towering palms, colourful flowers and winding pathways.
It's free, it's gorgeous all year-round (rare in this city), and somehow flies under the radar.
#6. Skip: Queen's Quay
Queen's Quay is one of our historic waterfront neighbourhoods and has improved dramatically over the last few years. But if you're looking to experience Toronto beyond the downtown core, this wouldn't be top of my list.
Instead, I would send you to Evergreen Brick Works. Set inside a former brick factory and surrounded by the Don Valley, this pocket of Toronto combines nature, history, cafes, markets and walking trails in a way that's uniquely Toronto.
A place that shows visitors our city can be more than just skyscrapers.
#7. Skip: Toronto Islands
Sir Casimir Gzowski Park
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
This one's probably controversial, but this is coming from someone who barfs when they set foot on a boat. The Toronto Islands are beautiful, but crowded on holiday weekends, have complicated hours, and involve a ferry.
If you're simply looking for incredible skyline views and a place to enjoy the waterfront, Sir Casimir Gzowski Park is one of my favourite options.
The views of downtown are incredible, there are plenty of picnic spots, and you can enjoy it without throwing up. Sometimes the best views of Toronto really do involve the mainland.
Toronto's biggest attractions are not overrated; they're just the easiest places to find. Sometimes when you travel, you want to experience something you've never seen before, and in a city like Toronto, a lot of our attractions are so iconic they can feel a little played out.
If you only have a weekend here, I'd still check out a couple of the famous landmarks off your list. But I'd save plenty of time to wander somewhere unexpected too. Those are usually the places you'll remember after your trip is over.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.