I'm a Toronto local and here's my definitive list of the 13 best cheap eats in the city
You can eat good on a budget — here's proof. 🍽️
The best restaurants in Toronto have a reputation for being expensive — but that's not the full truth. One of the best parts about living in a city like Toronto (rich with diversity, culture, and community) is the ability to find some great restaurants that still have pretty unbelievable prices.
Today, I'm talking about the spots we, as a city, rely on. The ones you hit after a night out, between classes, on your lunch break, or when your bank account is getting a little scary to look at. The places that prove you don't need to spend big to eat well in Toronto.
This is not a "hidden gems" list filled with $18 sandwiches masquerading as affordable. This is the real thing. These are places where you can actually go to get something fast, filling, and cheap.
Bao House
Bao House has quickly become mine (and the city's) go-to spot when I want something quick, comforting, and ridiculously affordable. Between their three locations, it's almost impossible to be far from one.
Six dumplings for $6 feels like a glitch in the system. Add in some Chinese pastries, dim sum, noodles, or buns, and suddenly you've got a warm meal for under $10. It's fast, it's accessible, it's affordable, and it hits every time.
Price: 💰
Cuisine: Dim Sum
Address: Multiple Locations
Gus Tacos
I'm not claiming to discover something new with this one. I know if you live in Toronto, you know about Gus Tacos – I'm just reminding you that it's not only delicious but also pretty affordable.
With locations all over the city, it's one of those places you end up at, whether you planned it or not. Like a magnet to metal, we can't stay away. The tacos come in at $6.50, and they're the main reason you go. Handmade tortillas, solid portions, and actually flavourful fillings make this place a steal.
Price: 💰
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: Multiple Locations
Maki Mart
Maki Mart is designed for the "Toronto-lunch," the way people actually eat in this city: on the go, bouncing from one spot to another. This sushi spot reads more like a Japanese grocery store, with their rolls ready to go and has finally arrived in the city this past March, after years of existing only in Markham and Midtown.
Their hand rolls (made fresh in-house every day) are conveniently packaged for handheld eating, like a burrito, and start at only $2.95 (some of their more indulgent options still barely crack $9). You can get everything from a basic salmon avocado to specialty rolls like a lobster situation without breaking the bank. It's one of the few places in the city where a healthy lunch feels accessible.
Price: 💰
Cuisine: Japanese Street Food
Address: 2103 Yonge St., Toronto
Juicy Dumpling
Another city staple everyone knows about, but everyone knows about it for a reason. If you've ever been to Chinatown, you've seen the line for yourself. Juicy Dumpling is one of those places that doesn't need the hype; it's already secured its spot in the city.
$5 for soup dumplings still feels unimaginable. They come out piping hot, thin-skinned, and packed with broth. In a city like Toronto (with a winter like ours), this restaurant knows how to hit the spot on a lunch break. Peak Toronto cheap eats.
Price: 💰
Cuisine: Dumpling restaurant
Address: 280 Spadina Ave.
Mom's Pan-Fried Buns
For the sake of not sounding redundant, I need to point out that panfried buns are, in fact, different than soup dumplings. How, you may ask?
Well, one I eat in the winter, and the other I eat in the summer. Everything here is under $10, and the menu leans toward Northern Chinese comfort food. If you've never had Northern Chinese, know it's comfort. You can go classic with buns and dumplings, or get experimental with things like deep-fried milk, pork ribs, or my personal favourite: their red bean pumpkin pie. It's chaotic, it's fun, and it's wildly affordable.
Price: 💰
Cuisine: Chinese
Address: 185 Dundas St. W.
Hem Social
While the grab-and-go cheap-eats option comes in handy in the hustle and bustle of Toronto life, not every cheap eat in the city has to be grab-and-go. We, financially conscientious Torontonians, deserve a seated meal that won't use up my budget for the month.
Hem Social has Vietnamese comfort food in Little Portugal, with appetizers like fresh rolls or wontons under $10, and huge portions on the mains, with pho at around $16 and banh mi at only $12. It's a spot that offers a proper meal without the Toronto price tag.
Price: 💰💰
Cuisine: Vietnamese
Address: 1412 Dundas S. W., Toronto
Paris Steak
Paris Steak is the only spot on this list that doesn't necessarily match the price tags of the rest – but hear me out.
With steak frites ringing in at only $24 in Toronto, for what you're getting, this is the best bang for your buck in the city. If you're craving something a little more elevated without the full steakhouse prices, this is the move.
Price: 💰💰
Cuisine: Steak House
Address: 120 Atlantic Ave.
Square Boy
Square Boy is another one of those definitive neighbourhood classics you so often hear me talk about. A storied restaurant with charisma, character, and charm. Sitting on the Danforth, it's been holding it down for decades with no intention of changing.
With freshly made burgers coming in for under $5, you really can't ask for better, and they're cooking it right in front of you. Add in options for souvlaki, gyros, and fries (despite whether or not you think they go together), you've got one hell of a reliable menu for cheap eats in the city.
Price: 💰
Cuisine: Greek
Address: 875 Danforth Ave.
Fresca Pizza and Pasta
Fresca is one of those spots that often comes up in conversations about the best slice in the city, but if there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that it's cheap and delicious.
Not only do slices here hover around $5, but Fresca is also home to the inventors of the garlic-oil brush in the city. Once you try it, you'll understand the hype.
Price: 💰
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 302 College St.
Banh Mi Nguyen Huong
Easily one of the best meal deals in the city. Banh Mi Nguyen Huong has been around since the 80s, and so have their good prices. They continue to deliver the same no-frills, all-flavour, authentic, and more importantly, extremely cheap eats.
We're talking anywhere from $3.50 to $5.50 for a banh mi. In 2026, this feels borderline impossible (if I hadn't seen it with my own eyes). Here, you're the boss. You choose the combo, you watch them build it in front of you, and you walk away with one of the best sandwiches in Toronto for the price of a coffee.
Price: 💰
Cuisine: Vietnamese Sandwich
Address: 322 Spadina Ave.
Fahmee Bakery
If you grew up in Scarborough, you already know what I'm about to talk about. A Jamaican patty for under $5 is about as cheap as it gets, and they’re actually good.
Not just “cheap good,” but genuinely satisfying. You can also grab full plates here, making this one of the best-value spots in the east end.
Price: 💰
Cuisine: Jamaican
Address: 31 Tapscott Rd., Scarborough
Bitondo's Pizzeria
If this list proves anything to you, it's that the decades-old institutions in this city continue to demonstrate their commitment and loyalty to it. Overdelivering with their more-than-fair pricing. Been around since the 60s, and looks like it hasn't changed since then. Whether you go for the pizza, the parm, or the panzo, everything here is oversized and underpriced.
Price: 💰
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 11 Clinton St.
Gale's Snack Bar
Gale's is like stepping into a different version of Toronto. One from the past that still has a counter service, a handwritten menu, and rejects almost all trends.
Sandwiches here start around $4.75, and you can get anything from burgers to fries to eggs or fish. It's classic, a little mysterious, and definitely one of the underrated cheap eats in the city.
Price: 💰
Cuisine: American Diner
Address: 539 Eastern Ave.
Toronto might be expensive, but eating well here doesn't have to be. These are the spots that keep the city running — the ones locals rely on when we want something good without overthinking it.
And honestly, if you're doing Toronto right, that's exactly how to do it.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.