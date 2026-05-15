15 of the best Michelin Guide Toronto restaurants that are surprisingly affordable
Why should indulging mean spending?
I've said it before, I'll say it again (because if there's one thing about me, it's that I love to beat a dead horse): Toronto is constantly branded as this expensive city to live in, but the truth is, you're just looking in all the wrong places. This is a foodie city, and some of the best restaurants in Toronto are conveniently affordable.
Toronto loves a flex, especially when it comes to food. Our food scene is saturated with foodie influencers, experiential tasting menus, white tablecloth dinners, and the occassional bill that makes your jaw drop before you drop your card. But the biggest flex of all? The Michelin guide spots in Toronto that don't feel like splurging. There's a whole category of fine dining in this city that doesn't have to feel inaccessible.
Let's talk Bib Gourmand: the Michelin guide awarded spots that highlight restaurants serving "good quality, good value cooking." The good food at a reasonable price point. Not cheap cheap. But reasonable. Toronto has over 35 spots that they've deemed affordable (and almost all of them recieved a Bib Gourmand award).
So while this list won't be a list of $10 meals (don't worry I have one of those too), this is still a list where you can tap into the Michelin-level dining without committing financial sabotage.
Here are only 15 of the best (according to me) Michelin Guide Toronto restaurants that land on the more affordable end of the spectrum.
#1. Sunnys Chinese
Sunny's Chinese
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
Hidden (like literally hidden) inside Kensington Market's mall, this spot feels like you've just stumbled into something you weren't supposed to find. It's neon, retro, and very chic.
The menu pulls from regional Chinese cuisines, like Chengdu-style skewers, or Hong Kong-inspired French toast. Somehow makes everything feel elevated in a dressed-down diner style. Pro tip: the staff here is extremely well-informed, utilize them. When I dined here, I was simultaneously the most annoying and sickeningly appreciative guest, with my endless questions about the menu (and, more specifically, pairing the drink menu with their food menu), solely because of how incredible and knowledgeable the staff was.
I don't say this lightly, I dream about their black sesame jam French toast (with oolong condensed milk). It genuinely changed my life. Add dry-fried pork ribs, dan dan noodles, and rotating soft-serves, and you've got one of the best-value menus in the city.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Chinese
Address: 60 Kensington Ave, Units 6-14
#2. BB's Diner
BB's Diner
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
The pride and joy of Parkdale and the only Toronto-based Filipino spot on the Michelin Guide, which feels long overdue. Most people go here for the brunch (garlic rice, perfectly fried eggs, atchara, and your choice of protein), but I stopped by for dinner, and let me tell you, it is severely underrated.
The chicken wings are a must-get, and the calamansi pie is basically a brighter, sharper lemon meringue. It even converted me, a non-lemon-meringue lover, into a supporter.
It's casual, it's intimate, it has an incredible neon sign, and there's no question about why it's on the Michelin Guide.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Filipino
Address: 5 Brock Ave.
#3. Favorites Thai
There's something about these places that are intentionally hidden that gets me. The feeling of discovery adds to the dining experience, and in the Michelin Guide world, it is just as important as the food itself.
After walking through a tiny coffee shop on Ossington, you'll find a charcoal-powered Thai kitchen tucked away in the back. They specialize in Thai BBQ with binchotan grills and have a menu stacked with heavy hitters; you could order only appetizers and leave happy.
Sticky rice spring rolls, fried chicken wings, and a rumoured standout calamari salad.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Thai
Address: 141 Ossington Ave.
#4. Enoteca Sociale
Enoteca Sociale
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
Toronto has no shortage of Italian food, so when an Italian restaurant makes the Michelin cut in competition against some of the best bites I've had in this city, you know they're doing something right.
This Dundas West staple has been serving up the city for over a decade and recently underwent a refresh. Focused on Roman-style Italian cooking, their dishes come with a bit of an edge.
The bread is a non-negotiable here, no matter how boring you think it is; this bread will blow your mind. Add the arancini, and you'll almost have the right amount of carbs. Make sure to leave room for dessert here, because the sticky toffee pudding is one you don't want to miss.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1288 Dundas St. W.
#5. Ricky + Olivia
When the cuisine is described as creative, that's not the only playful thing about this restaurant. The whole spot feels nostalgic. With walls covered in squiggly blue doodles, a slushy cocktail machine, and an Ontario wine list, this spot feels like the right amount of experimental meets elevation.
The menu is a riff on childhood snacks: Big Mac-inspired steak tartare, elevated "Lunchables," and fries with McChicken-style dipping sauce. It shouldn't work but it really does.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Creative
Address: 996 Queen St. E.
#6. Cherry Street Bar-B-Que
You would never imagine a BBQ place to find its way to the Michelin Guide, but that's just a testament to the spot itself.
Set inside a former bank near Cherry Beach, this menu is all about live oak-smoked meats: brisket, ribs, sausage, pulled pork–all served alongside the classic sides, from mac and cheese to cornbread.
It's counter service, it's informal, it's messy, and completely rejects the idea that Michelin needs to be formal.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Barbecue
Address: 272 Cherry St.
#7. White Lily Diner
One of the few spots on this list that proves that a diner can also be Michelin.
White Lily challenges your expectations of comfort classics, showing they can be creative and elevated. Here you'll find a buttermilk biscuit with jam or gravy. Classic chilli, pork belly, and old-school griddle cakes. Every meal is intentionally crafted with care, bringing old-school charm to the new world of fine dining.
Prices are genuinely approachable here, making it one of the most accessible entries in the city.
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Creative
Address: 678 Queen St. E.
#8. Bar Raval
Bar Raval is no secret in this city. It's well known as the best tapas in the city. Tapas-style dining is the ideal option for a budget-friendly dining experience if you want to try a bite of everything.
This shareable-style dining, born out of Barcelona-inspired tapas, on College is one of the most visually stunning spots in Toronto.
You can go simple with the tomato bread for $10 (despite it being one of the cheaper options on the menu, it's also hands down one of the most flavourful) or you can lean a little more indulgent (foie gras for way less than you'd expect anywhere else).
Perfect for a "Michelin but make it casual drinks and snacks" kind of night.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Spanish
Address: 505 College St.
#9. Maha's
Not Bib Gourmand awarded (just a nod), but it should be because it is worth every dollar. Maha's is known city-wide for its Egyptian brunch. If you've never had an Egyptian brunch, imagine something rich in spices, heavy with comfort, and set in a homey atmosphere. It feels very much like being invited into someone's family kitchen.
The Cairo Classic (fava beans, egg, falafel, balady bread) comes in at $22, and the portions are generous. The same can be said for their shakshuka or their Pharaoh's Po' Boy. Really, you can't go wrong with anything on the menu.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Egyptian
Address: 226 Greenwood Ave.
#10. Pho Tien Thanh
You may recognize this spot from its iconic pink walls and the "I LOVE PHO FOREVER" mural. When you think of traditional Vietnamese, it's often not associated with funky decor and contemporary branding, but this spot brings both flavour and fun to its menu and beyond.
The broth here is simmered for hours daily, starting early in the morning. It's deeply flavourful, comforting, and one of the most affordable Michelin-guide-recognized meals you'll find.
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Vietnamese
Address: 57 Ossington Ave.
#11. Mother's Dumplings
This legendary Chinatown dumpling spot, run by Chef Zhen Feng, has been folding dumplings for Toronto since 2005. Now, for those of us born in the 1900's, that doesn't sound too far away, but let this serve as a reminder – that's over two decades of service to the city, and it shows. Here, you can build an entire meal around the pork and dill dumplings alone.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Chinese
Address: 421 Spadina Ave.
#12. Famiglia Baldassarre
Famiglia Baldassarre
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
Once again, my favourite spots (not just on this list, but in the city) have some unique approach to their dining situation –more specifically, how you find it.
This Geary Ave. pasta spot is housed in a large pasta warehouse, open only a few hours a day at lunch, serving just a couple of pasta dishes on a rotating schedule. Here, you can never have two meals the same.
People here line up hard (like Badiali's) it's one of the few places in Toronto where the line-up is worth it. It's simple. fresh, and as close to authentic Italian as you can get.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 122 Geary Ave.
#13. Chica's Chicken
Located in the Junction, this spot specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken. Dry-brined, heavily spiced, and fried upon order. Ease in with a medium heat, or go full chaos and up the ante with some heat. Either way, grab the fried pickles and prepare to sweat.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: American
Address: 2853 Dundas St. W.
#14. Musoshin Ramen
Hidden away in Roncesvalles, this ramen spot manages stands out. Instead of heavy pork-based broths, they lean into vegetable-based soups that are lighter and still packed with flavour. Plus, everything is house-made – from their noodles to their milk bread.
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 9 Boustead Ave.
#15. SumiLicious Smoked Meat & Deli
At the Scarborough end of the city, this no-frills deli serves smoked meat that rivals Montreal's best. The brisket is cured, smoked, and steamed to perfection. Then piled high on rye with mustard: the traditional way. It's messy, indulgent, and according to the Michelin guide, worth your time.
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Deli
Address: 5631 Steeles Ave.
The bottom line here is that Toronto's Michelin scene isn't just for special occasions (or special tax brackets). Between the Bib Gourmand spots and the lower-priced standouts, there's a whole tier of restaurants that know how to deliver quality with access.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.