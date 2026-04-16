I ranked 14 of the best pizza slices in Toronto the final winner was shockingly close
I've crowned the best slice in the city. 🍕
As an Italian-Canadian who grew up in Woodbridge (little Italy in the GTA for those of you who have never been north of Steeles), pizza is in my blood.
When I was tasked (I gave myself the task) with hunting down and ranking the best pizza in Toronto, I knew I was up to the challenge. After some heated arguments, a few too many pizza tastings, and the help of my Woodbridge-born girlfriends, I have definitively decided the winners.
However, as the tasting went on, one thing became clear: it is nearly impossible to select one winner, and Toronto is spoiled with extremely good pizza places. Are we short on spots where you can walk in and pay by the slice? Absolutely. But are we ever lacking in flavour? Never.
Without further ado, let's get to it: the following list is based on a mix of crust quality, sauce-to-cheese ratio, texture, grease factor (essential), dipping sauce sidekicks, the flop effect (arguably the most important) and overall craveability. Because at the end of the day, the best slice is the one you can't stop thinking about.
14. Blondies
Best Toronto pizza.
The thing about this list is that every slice is worth it. While Blondies may be at the bottom of this list, it's at the top of the list in terms of fast-food chain restaurant slices in the city. It's a solid entry point in Toronto pizza if you're trying not to overthink it.
Blondies sits in that middle ground between chain convenience and something slightly more elevated. The branding is cute (pink boxes with white swirls), it's accessible across the city and the GTA (locations in Mississauga, Oakville, etc), and it hits when you need something quick. But the crust is a clear conveyor belt crust, unlike a classic traditional pizza oven; it's a little chewy rather than crisp, and compared to some of the heavy hitters on this list, it doesn't stand out.
Price: $23 for a cheese pizza, but it's on the larger side
Score: 6.5/10
13. Burattino
Best Pizza in Toronto.
Now, I'm a firm believer that everything has its place, and every place is there for a reason. With Burratino, I present to you: the hangover slice.
It's greasy. It's extra cheesy. And it's satisfying in a very specific way. The "I need something that feels bad for me immediately," kind of way. But it lacks the char and airy texture that defines a top-tier slice. Not every slice needs that. Specifically, the hangover slice doesn't need that lightness. If this were a slice I want after a night of drinking, Burattino would be number one. But generally, on a day-to-day basis, the brick oven gives it more of an American-Italian feel than I normally reach for as someone who calls their grandmother "Nonna." And at nearly $32 for a cheese pizza, it's hard to justify.
Price: $31.00 for a cheese pizza
Score: 6.8/10
12. The Fourth Man in the Fire
Toronto restaurant.
From the owner and creator of Burger's Priest, another Torontonian restaurant concept rooted in a biblical reference.
Fourth Man in the Fire refers to a passage in the bible that features a fourth man saving people from a fiery furnace; this Toronto-born pizza spot promises to save diners from high-inflated dinner bills. And on that front, the restaurant provides high-quality ingredients — San Marzano tomatoes, Caputo double zero flour (a necessity if you ask me) — all at a reasonable price.
The crust has a nice crisp undercarriage and a polite floppability when picked up, but while it's technically a good pizza, it just doesn't have that wow factor.
Price: $24.75
Score: 7.2/10
11. Revolver Pizza
Pizza in Toronto.
A dependable chain-style option that slightly overdelivers. Better crust than most chains, better topping options that mirror authentic Italian combinations (sausage and rapini), and a respectable flop. It's accessible, consistent, and a great fallback. Nothing more, nothing less.
Price: From $14 for 12" / $25 for 18."
Score: 7.3/10
10. Rustic Bakery
A pizza slice.
This one for me is pure nostalgia (and maybe a little bit of bias, but hey, it's my list; if you don't like it, make your own).
Located on the edge of the city, this spot brings city folk and suburbanites together. Walking into Rustic feels like stepping into a scene out of Goodfellas. Espressos, older Italian men, and a hot table that all the locals gatekeep. The star of the show: The potato pizza. If you're lucky enough to catch a full potato pizza coming fresh out of the oven, you may be able to score a slice -- but be quick about it.
It's doughy, slightly crisp on the bottom, heavy on the rosemary, which complements the potato well, and wrapped in checkered red-and-white parchment. It's heavy, comforting, and deeply personal to me. Maybe not the most technically refined slice on the list, but one that does what pizza's supposed to: unite.
Price: $6 per slice
Score: 7.5/10
9. Bar Poet
People eating pizza.
The perfect late-night bite. Thin, greasy, open late. Bar Poet, located in the heart of Queen West, is a great spot for late-night eats. Whether your night began at Bar Poet or ends at Bar Poet, a Saturday night over beers is the time to order.
They serve up tavern-style pizza: a round pizza cut into square slices (which seems to be all the rage in the pizza world over the past couple of years, making it hard to carve out its own identity). Nothing wrong with this one, but I prefer a slice with a little more weight.
Again, it does the job it's supposed to, and with a pretty fabulous selection of dips, might I add.
Price: $23 per pizza
Score: 7.6/10
8. Cherry's High Dive
Person eating pizza.
Watch out: you may get Deja Vu with this one. A trendy new bar located in the heart of the city's entertainment district. Just up the street from King West, Cherry's High Dive is a riff on a dive bar rather than an actual dive bar. With their leopard print pool table and their never-ending line to get in, it stands to be one of the trendier spots on this list.
Paper-thin crust, curled-up pepperoni cups, and a delicious selection of dips (get the garlic, always). It's a tavern-style pizza slice (round, cut into squares), greasy in the best way possible. While the spot may be more of a vibe than a culinary masterpiece, it's definitely one you should try at least once in your Toronto life.
Price: $22 for a cheese pizza
Score: 7.8/10
7. Prince Street Pizza
Person eating pizza.
Given its New York origins, this is one of the most hyped spots on the list. What they deem "Sicilian Squares," but I deem total American-Italian slices: thick, focaccia-like rectangular slices loaded with flavour.
If you're like my friend Sam, and you like your pizza heavy on the bread, this is the slice for you. There's definitely a place for it in this pizza market, since they have two locations now -- one located inside the Well, not a far walk from most of the major clubs in Toronto and open until 3 a.m. on Saturdays (bonus points for sure).
Price: $5.75-$7.50 per slice / $25 per pizza
Score: 8/10
6. Danny's Pizza Tavern
Toronto pizza.
The name says it all, we got another Tavern slice on our hands. This one, however, is one of the most beloved in the city -- and one that will definitely get me some flak for not putting it higher up.
Before you bite my head off, hear me out. This is one I struggled with because, while I do think it's an incredible bite, I'm not a fan of tavern-style slices. I do, however, think this is the supreme choice of the three, and, with their iconic second location (Danny's Next Door), the city clearly thinks so too. But what really elevates Danny's is everything around the pizza: mozzarella sticks, Caesar salad, and burgers.
Pro tip: Some nearby bars on Ossington let you bring full boxes of Danny's pizza inside (the key is finding which ones).
Price: $25 for cheese pizza
Score: 8.2/10
5. Penelope Social
Pizza.
This one hurts for me, not putting it at #1 because it is so damn good.
Giuliano, I'm sorry. Just know this is in no way a reflection of your pizza, but instead a reflection of immovable circumstances.
This one loses points for two reasons:
- It's located just outside the city in Vaughan (and the crowd boo'd) right off the 400 (and the crowd cheered)
- They do not offer a grab-and-go slice option
Otherwise, the pizza is elite. If this were based solely on pizza, this would be the clear winner. It's their homemade sourdough base, airy, crisp finish, and the best flop factor I've seen. These boys know Italian -- through their sister restaurant Artigianale, their elevated Italian dinner, and their Italian roots, they're well-versed in authentic Italian cooking.
The beauty of Penelope is that they find that sweet spot that doesn't lean too far either way, Americanized or Italian. Leaving room for experimentation in their topping options (yes, even a burger-inspired pizza).
Price: $25 for a margherita
Score: 8.5/10
4. Ciao Roma
Pizza in a box.
Hands down the most authentic Italian experience on this list. Roman-style pizza al taglio done right. Gaining points solely for the fact that no one knows about this spot.
Their pizza is airy, crisp, and cut by weight. The scrocchiarella crunch is real, and the topping combinations come all the way from the motherland itself. Think potato and sausage, prosciutto and mozzarella, and so much more. Located once again in Vaughan, the owner makes a great case for the visit. He travelled to Italy and begged for a job at his favourite pizza shop until they finally let him learn; therefore, you can travel slightly outside the city to experience true pizza.
The dedication is in the foundation of this place.
Price: Varies by weight (choose your own destiny)
Score: 8.7/10
3. Descendant Detroit Style Pizza
Toronto pizza place.
This is the wildcard that threw the whole list off. By far the most unique. Known for their Detroit-style pizza, thick, airy, caramelized edges from the pan pizza -- matched with toppings you won't find anywhere else (jerk chicken, roti, anything you want).
It's rich, indulgent, and just done well. Not your everyday slice, it delivers when you want something different.
Price: Pan-Style Portions ($17 per 4 pan slices)
Score: 9/10
2. North of Brooklyn
Pizza Toronto.
This is pretty close to perfect -- and if you asked Dave Portnoy, this is perfect to him and a clear winner on his list. Remember, guys, pizza is subjective.
Thin crust, slight wood-fired char, balanced grease, and consistently fresh slices rotating throughout the day. It sits right between Italian authenticity and not just American, but that classic New York big triangular slice.
Price: $4.20 per slice
Score: 9.2/10
1. Badiali Pizzeria
Pizza Toronto.
This is the one. No debate.
Badiali checks every single box for me.
Greasy, but not heavy.
Crispy, but still soft.
Thin, but with the right amount of weight at the end to give it the flop -- the need to fold it before you eat it.
Classic but with standout flavours.
This grab-and-go spot offers a vodka slice and a cacio e pepe; those are the ones you need to try to get a true read on the pizzeria. And if you're smart, you'll do it with one of their garlic dips. Even a plain cheese slice here feels elevated.
Price: Starting at $6 per slice
Score: 10/10
I think it's clear, if you're looking for one slice in the city that defines Torontonians right now -- that's never going to happen. But with all the choices, who would want that? Spend your weekends working your way through this list and find the one that's right for you. And then feel free to let me know if I'm right (I know I am).
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.