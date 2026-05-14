Canada's new coin is a red, orange and white loonie and you can find it in your change soon

It commemorates World Cup games being played in Toronto and Vancouver.

canadian loonies and toonies

Canadian coins.

Labrynthe | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

A new coin is going into circulation across Canada, which means you can find it in your change soon.

It's a red, orange and white loonie that celebrates the FIFA World Cup coming to this country.

The Royal Canadian Mint revealed the new $1 circulation coin on May 14 on the field at BC Place to commemorate Canada's first time hosting the men's tournament.

Designed by Canadian artist Glen Green, the reverse side of this Canadian coin has the FIFA26 CAN maple leaf mosaic in shades of red, orange and white.

It also features engravings of the official FIFA World Cup 2026 emblem on the left side of the coin and a soccer ball in motion on the right side of the coin.

The names of Canada's World Cup host cities, Toronto and Vancouver, are on the coin as well.

All of this is framed by the inscriptions "FIFA WORLD CUP 26" at the top of the coin and "COUPE DU MONDE DE LA FIFA 26" at the bottom of the coin.

The Mint has struck colourized versions of this coin with the red, orange and white mosaic, along with regular versions of the coin with the loonie's classic gold colour.

reverse side of fifa world cup 2026 coin FIFA World Cup 2026 coin.Courtesy of Royal Canadian Mint

Just like other circulation coins, the obverse side features an effigy of King Charles III designed by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.

It also has "CHARLES III," "CANADA 2026," "D. G. REX," and "DOLLAR" engravings along the outer edge.

obverse side of fifa world cup 2026 coin with king charles effigy Obverse side of FIFA World Cup 2026 coin.Courtesy of Royal Canadian Mint

There is a limited mintage of three million coins, which includes two million with the red, orange and white mosaic and one million classic gold-coloured versions.

This new $1 commemorative circulation coin is now going into circulation.

You can find it in your change as bank branches and businesses across the country replenish their inventories of $1 coins.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

new coins royal canadian mint canadian coins
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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