Canada's new coin is a red, orange and white loonie and you can find it in your change soon
It commemorates World Cup games being played in Toronto and Vancouver.
A new coin is going into circulation across Canada, which means you can find it in your change soon.
It's a red, orange and white loonie that celebrates the FIFA World Cup coming to this country.
The Royal Canadian Mint revealed the new $1 circulation coin on May 14 on the field at BC Place to commemorate Canada's first time hosting the men's tournament.
Designed by Canadian artist Glen Green, the reverse side of this Canadian coin has the FIFA26 CAN maple leaf mosaic in shades of red, orange and white.
It also features engravings of the official FIFA World Cup 2026 emblem on the left side of the coin and a soccer ball in motion on the right side of the coin.
The names of Canada's World Cup host cities, Toronto and Vancouver, are on the coin as well.
All of this is framed by the inscriptions "FIFA WORLD CUP 26" at the top of the coin and "COUPE DU MONDE DE LA FIFA 26" at the bottom of the coin.
The Mint has struck colourized versions of this coin with the red, orange and white mosaic, along with regular versions of the coin with the loonie's classic gold colour.
FIFA World Cup 2026 coin.Courtesy of Royal Canadian Mint
Just like other circulation coins, the obverse side features an effigy of King Charles III designed by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.
It also has "CHARLES III," "CANADA 2026," "D. G. REX," and "DOLLAR" engravings along the outer edge.
Obverse side of FIFA World Cup 2026 coin.Courtesy of Royal Canadian Mint
There is a limited mintage of three million coins, which includes two million with the red, orange and white mosaic and one million classic gold-coloured versions.
This new $1 commemorative circulation coin is now going into circulation.
You can find it in your change as bank branches and businesses across the country replenish their inventories of $1 coins.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.