Canada's new $2 coin is a light blue toonie celebrating the CN Tower and it glows in the dark
You could find it in your change soon!
A new coin celebrating Toronto's CN Tower is going into circulation across Canada.
It's a light blue toonie that glows in the dark!
On March 31, the Royal Canadian Mint announced the new 2026 $2 50th Anniversary of the CN Tower Coin.
The reverse side of this toonie, which includes light blue, dark blue, white and black hues, was designed by Canadian illustrator Carl Wiens.
It features the CN Tower rising in the sky on the inner core of the coin. The city's skyline from 1976 is in black, with the current Toronto skyline behind it in dark blue and white.
All of that is reflected in the waters of Lake Ontario.
The outer ring of this new Canadian coin has an engraving of the 1976 skyline on the left and the 2026 skyline, including the Rogers Centre, on the right.
Also, there are engravings of "CANADA," "2 DOLLARS," AND "LA TOUR CN TOWER" on the outer ring.
Reverse side of 2026 $2 50th Anniversary of the CN Tower Coin.Courtesy of the Royal Canadian Mint
The colourized version of this circulation coin is enhanced with a glow-in-the-dark effect that illuminates the CN Tower and Toronto's skyline in an electric blue hue.
You can activate the glow-in-the-dark effect by exposing the coin to natural light or ultraviolet light. Then, find a dark place and watch the city's skyline glow.
This is only the second Canadian circulation coin to feature the Royal Canadian Mint's glow-in-the-dark technology.
Reverse side of 2026 $2 50th Anniversary of the CN Tower Coin with glow-in-the-dark effect.Courtesy of the Royal Canadian Mint
The obverse side of the new $2 coin features the effigy of King Charles III by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.
It has the classic toonie design with a silver outer ring and a gold core.
There are engravings of "CHARLES III," "D. G. REX," and "2026" on the outer ring.
Obverse side of 2026 $2 50th Anniversary of the CN Tower Coin with King Charles effigy.Courtesy of the Royal Canadian Mint
There is a limited mintage of three million coins, including one million uncoloured versions and two million colourized versions.
The new $2 coin is already going into circulation across Canada.
You could get the light blue glow-in-the-dark toonie in your change as bank branches and businesses restock their inventories of $2 coins.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.