Observant parent thwarted abduction attempt of girl, 7, from B.C. school: police

Parent thwarted B.C. school abduction attempt
Parent thwarted B.C. school abduction attempt
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on March 16, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

Police in Chilliwack say the attempted abduction of a seven-year-old girl from a school on Wednesday, by a man wearing a "purple bunny-like mask", was thwarted by a concerned parent. 

RCMP were called to the grounds of Chilliwack Elementary School just after 9 a.m. after a masked man was seen attempting to remove the child from the school. 

Supt. Darren Pankratz says a parent dropping off their child noticed the situation wasn't right and intervened, bringing the girl back unharmed before notifying police. 

Police have charged 49-year-old Joel McGillis with kidnapping a person under 16, and he was due in court on Friday.

Pankratz says McGillis and the girl did not know each other, and the situation, while rare, is a reminder for parents to have conversations with their children about safety.

RCMP are asking anyone who saw a person wearing a purple mask on Wednesday morning to contact them. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2026. 

By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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