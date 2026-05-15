Observant parent thwarted abduction attempt of girl, 7, from B.C. school: police
Police in Chilliwack say the attempted abduction of a seven-year-old girl from a school on Wednesday, by a man wearing a "purple bunny-like mask", was thwarted by a concerned parent.
RCMP were called to the grounds of Chilliwack Elementary School just after 9 a.m. after a masked man was seen attempting to remove the child from the school.
Supt. Darren Pankratz says a parent dropping off their child noticed the situation wasn't right and intervened, bringing the girl back unharmed before notifying police.
Police have charged 49-year-old Joel McGillis with kidnapping a person under 16, and he was due in court on Friday.
Pankratz says McGillis and the girl did not know each other, and the situation, while rare, is a reminder for parents to have conversations with their children about safety.
RCMP are asking anyone who saw a person wearing a purple mask on Wednesday morning to contact them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2026.
By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.