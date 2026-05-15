I tried burgers from these 3 major Canadian fast-food chains and there's a clear worst
Hot take incoming... 🍔
Nothing quite hits like a fast-food burger. While there's definitely better quality out there, it's somewhat nostalgic to pull up to a drive-thru and get a burger that you just know will satisfy that craving without breaking the bank.
The question, though, is which of Canada's fast food spots actually has the best one? I'm here to do the hard work for you, so you can head out on your next fast-food excursion with the utmost confidence.
After my taste-test research, I can confidently say that one rises above, and one definitely falls short.
A&W
An A&W burger
Victoria Kuglin | Narcity
Believe it or not, A&W was founded over a hundred years ago, beginning in California before becoming a pioneer in the fast food industry.
You can taste that old-fashioned mentality when you bite into one of their burgers: patties are fairly basic and thinner than the chunky monsters everyone started making in the 2000s, and topped with all the classic fixin's.
I'm normally a spicy chicken gal — if you are, too, I highly recommend the Chubby Chicken burger — but I opted for a nice basic burger with a slice of crispy bacon this time around. If nothing else, it tasted like the kind of burger your dad would slap on the barbecue in the middle of summer after a day at the beach, proving once again the enduring power of a classic. Fond memories aside, it was enough for a meal (albeit a smaller one), so I felt like I definitely got my bang for my buck.
The only thing missing was a nice crunchy pickle (and maybe a milkshake).
Rating: 4 out of 5
Wendy's
Wendy's Canada burger
Victoria Kuglin | Narcity
Unlike some burgers that need a tangy sauce or some funky toppings to add the je ne sais quoi, Wendy's patties are confident enough to stand on their own two feet.
They're juicier than both McD's and A&W and topped with a good amount of lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo. And what's this, hidden beneath the top half of a pillowy, glossy bun? Several pickle slices — hallelujah!!!
Even on a basic burger like this, I still felt like I got the complete experience – no upsell necessary.
Though the chain has undergone several decades of changes, a few things remain unchanged, like the iconic square patties and the fact that they never see the inside of a freezer.
Rating: 5 out of 5
McDonald's
McDonald's burger.
Narcity
There is a time and a place for a classic McD's burger, and it's almost always at the end of a late night, with a belly full of drinks and a heart full of yearning. I have heard every concern. I've SEEN Supersize Me. I am aware that the cheese has a reputation as being less "cheese" and more "dairy product," and I know that their fries are merely twiglet remains of potato. But that doesn't stop me from getting a ferocious craving for one of these iconic little stacks whenever the late-night munchies hit.
It may not be the top of the food chain anymore, but the appeal of a classic McD's burger is about more than just trendiness or popularity — it's about the nostalgia that comes along with every bite. But nostalgia isn't always enough, TBH.
I found this burger to be the least satisfying (like, I need two or three to fill my belly) of the three I tasted, and the wafer-thin patties just don't hit like they used to. I like to think that my palette has gotten a bit refined since I was 15, which means it's not really at the tippy-top of my list anymore, but that doesn't mean I can't still keep a special place in my heart reserved for a Quarter Pounder, a pack of nuggies, crispy fries, and an ice-cold Coke.
Rating: 3 out of 5
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
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