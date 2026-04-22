The best fast food coffee in Canada was ranked and Tim Hortons didn't top the list

There's a clear favourite for Canadians.

person holding tim hortons coffee cup next to tim hortons bag. right: exterior of a&w location in canada

Tim Hortons coffee cup. Right: A&W location in Canada.

@timhortonsus | Instagram, @awcanada | Instagram
Senior Writer

Canadians have revealed the best coffee at fast food chains in Canada.

Even though Tim Hortons is a classic in this country, it didn't top the list of the best quick-service brews.

Narcity recently posted on Facebook and asked people to give their opinions on which fast food chain in Canada has the best coffee.

There have been more than 300 comments and more than a dozen chains named, but one is the overwhelming favourite.

Here are the top three chains with the best fast food coffee, according to Canadians:

  1. McDonald's
  2. A&W
  3. Tim Hortons

McDonald's not only takes the top spot in this ranking, but it also has more than three times as many mentions as the second-ranking fast food chain.

A lot of Canadians told Narcity that McDonald's coffee tastes good and is also "cheap" and has the "best price" of any fast food coffee.

"The taste is the closest to old Tims coffee," someone said.

Another person commented that McDonald's coffee is better than the food you can get at the fast food chain.

Someone told Narcity that McDonald's has the best coffee, but only in Canada, not in other parts of the world.

Even though a lot of people said A&W has the best fast food coffee in Canada, it wasn't enough to beat McDonald's.

"A&W uses Pret coffee," one person commented. "Reminds me of living in the U.K."

While many Canadians told Narcity that Tim Hortons used to have the best coffee, that doesn't mean everyone thinks the newer blend is a bad brew.

Someone said that Tim Hortons dark roast is "top-tier" coffee.

Then, Second Cup is fourth, and Starbucks is fifth on this ranking of the best fast food coffee.

You might not consider them as fast food places, but those coffee shops do offer quick-service food and have drive-thrus.

After the top five, there is less of a consensus about where the best fast food coffee is in Canada.

A couple of people said Balzac's, Robin's Donuts, Country Style and 7-Eleven have the best quick service brew.

"Robin's Donuts is underrated," one person said of the fast food chain that has locations in most provinces.

"Country Style has the best coffee. Not many around anymore, unfortunately," someone else commented.

Then, some Canadians named Krispy Kreme, Harvey's and Circle K as the best fast food places to get coffee in Canada.

Someone commented that they were surprised by how good Krispy Kreme coffee was when they tried it for the first time, and it has been "amazing every time."

Many people told Narcity that none of Canada's fast food chains have good coffee, and they prefer to get coffee at local cafes or brew their own at home!

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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