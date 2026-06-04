Northern lights could be seen from almost every place in Canada tonight

The aurora is plunging across the country!

green northern lights in night sky above cn tower in toronto

Northern lights in Toronto.

Rishabh Malhotra | Unsplash
Senior Writer

The northern lights are taking over the skies in places across Canada tonight.

That includes cities that don't usually see the aurora like Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

NOAA's northern lights forecast called for "strong" geomagnetic storms on Thursday, June 4 and overnight into Friday, June 5.

The geomagnetic storm conditions are due to the arrival of several coronal mass ejections from the sun.

A "more intense" auroa is forecast in Whistler, Bella Coola, Kamloops, Kelowna, Whitehorse, Edmonton, Banff, Calgary, Lethbridge, Yellowknife, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, Kenora, Thunder Bay, Moosonee, Timmins, Saguenay, Labrador City, and surrounding areas.

The northern lights will be less intense in Vancouver, Victoria, Nanaimo, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Parry Sound, Huntsville, Ottawa, Cornwall, Montreal, Quebec City, Gaspe, Edmundston, Bathurst, and nearby places.

Toronto, the GTA and other parts of southern Ontario have low aurora visibility, but that doesn't mean there's no chance for you to see the northern lights.

The Weather Network said the best viewing will be in eastern parts of the country because clear overnight skies are forecast on Thursday into Friday.

Most of southern Ontario and southern Quebec will be clear, but increasing clouds are forecast overnight in northern Ontario.

It will be hit-or-miss northern lights viewing in the western parts of Canada as isolated storms and clouds move through the Prairies.

According to The Weather Network, skies will be mostly clear in northern Manitoba and central Saskatchewan. There will be periods of clear skies throughout the night in southern Alberta and increasing clouds overnight in B.C.

map of canada with northern lights forecast in red and green Northern lights forecast map of Canada for Thursday, June 4, 2026.NOAA

The Canadian Space Agency's aurora viewing tips can help you see the northern lights.

Usually, the northern lights appear a few hours after sunset and become more intense around midnight.

You should find a place with little or no light pollution because bright city lights can obstruct the view of less intense aurora.

Then, when you're in a dark location, you should look all around because the northern lights can appear anywhere in the sky, not just toward the north.

NOAA said that the aurora doesn't need to be directly overhead for you to see it.

The northern lights can be observed from as far as 1,000 kilometres away when the aurora is bright enough.

Also, no special stargazing equipment, like a telescope, is needed to see the northern lights.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

northern lights
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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