7 menu items I've discovered since moving abroad that McDonald's Canada needs to add (PHOTOS)
Canadians are seriously missing out 👀🍟
I moved to Japan five months ago and quickly made it my mission to try as many McDonald's menu items as possible before heading back to Canada.
I've eaten my way through plenty of fast-food spots since moving abroad, but McDonald's is the classic that keeps pulling me back.
After spending time with the menu here, I can confidently say that there are a few items Canadians are seriously missing out on.
If it were up to me, these are the seven I'd bring straight to McDonald's Canada.
Shaka-Chicki
McDonald's in Japan
Alessa Hickman | Narcity
I was skeptical about the Shaka-Chiki at first.
I assumed it would just taste like a basic McChicken patty — which, if I'm being honest, I'm never craving on its own.
But this snack completely changed my mind.
It's crispy and flavourful, and it comes in a paper pouch with an optional seasoning packet (I usually see cheddar cheese).
You toss the seasoning in and shake the bag to coat the chicken — hence the name. Or, if you're like my husband, you make your own McDonald's hack by throwing it in the middle of a hamburger.
At around $2 CAD, it's affordable, filling, and dangerously easy to keep ordering.
McDonald's in Japan
Alessa Hickman | Narcity
Hello Kitty's Juicy Strawberry Smoothie
I love a cute drink, so even though I'm not a Hello Kitty fan, I had to try this out.
Japan does limited-time drinks quite often, and this smoothie didn't disappoint.
It's extremely sweet — I'd describe it as a strawberry daiquiri (minus the alcohol, obviously).
That's not a bad thing in my opinion, but if you're not into in-your-face sweetness, this probably isn't your drink.
It's just under $4 CAD, and on a hot summer day, I could totally see myself pairing this with something salty to balance it out.
Teriyaki Chicken Filet-O
McDonald's in Japan
Alessa Hickman | Narcity
If you tried the McDonald's international menu heist items in Canada last summer, this one might look familiar.
I'm definitely a fan — though fair warning, this burger can be very saucy.
It's a fried chicken patty coated in teriyaki glaze, topped with creamy sauce and shredded lettuce.
I've had it a couple of times now, and while it's not necessarily my go-to every visit, I'd easily add it to my regular rotation if it were available in Canada.
Pudding Cake
McDonald's in Japan.
Alessa Hickman | Narcity
Where has this been all my life?
I wasn't sure what to expect from the Pudding Cake at first — but one bite in and I was hooked.
I'm not kidding when I say I've thought about getting another one several times while writing this.
It's a custard-style cake inspired by purin (Japanese caramel custard pudding), with a soft, spongy texture and a bitter caramel top.
At $2.31 CAD, it's a steal.
And honestly, the entire McCafé dessert lineup in Japan is next level.
They have a Roll Cake with OREO® Cookie, a chocolate caramel scone, and a few different macarons.
I've never been big on McDonald's bakery items in Canada — except the brownie cookie when it's warmed up — but if Japan's options were in the display case? I'd be so in.
McDonald's in Japan
Alessa Hickman | Narcity
McFizz Tochiotome Peach Soda (McFizz Sakuranbo)
If it's peach-flavoured, I'm trying it.
I originally ordered this drink because it looked so pretty (I'm easy to convince, I know).
The McFizz Tochiotome Peach Soda was a limited-time drink during cherry blossom season, and I'd say it's very on-theme.
It's definitely sweet — kind of like a Shirley Temple, but imagine the grenadine tastes like peach.
You can even get it topped with vanilla ice cream if you want to go all in.
I really wish this wasn't seasonal because I'd get it all the time, and I'd love to see something like it at McDonald's back home.
It's since been replaced with a McFizz® Japanese Citrus Yogurt Flavour, so I might have to give that one a try next.
Honourable mentions — Bacon Potato Pie & Iced Chocolate
McDonald's in Japan
Alessa Hickman | Narcity
The five items above are the ones I'd immediately add to the Canadian menu — but I had to include a couple of honourable mentions that are still worth trying, too.
First up: the Bacon Potato Pie.
Imagine a McDonald's apple pie, but instead of apple, it's filled with creamy mashed potato, bacon bits, and onions.
It's around $2 CAD, and I've had it a couple of times while it's here with the other seasonal options.
I wouldn't order it every time, but it's a fun twist, and I can easily see people loving it back home.
McDonald's in Japan
Alessa Hickman | Narcity
Then there's the Iced Chocolate.
Is it technically just chocolate milk on ice with whipped cream? Yes. But was it still great? Also yes.
Some McDonald's locations in Japan have a barista counter with an expanded McCafé menu, and this drink was on it.
It comes in a glass instead of the usual plastic or paper cup — and I'm a sucker for anything that feels a little fancy.
The straw even had a tiny spoon on the end, which made it way easier to scoop up all the whipped cream (loved that).
At around $3.75, it's not the most practical drink order, but paired with a pudding cake? I'd absolutely get it again.
I'd be lying if I said I wouldn't order it once or twice in Canada, too.
This is just the beginning
McDonald's in Japan
Alessa Hickman | Narcity
After months of taste-testing, these are the seven McDonald's items that I genuinely think Canadians are missing out on.
But this barely scratches the surface.
There are coffee floats, exclusive sauces, egg cheeseburgers, and so much more.
With new limited-time options constantly popping up, I have a feeling I'm going to be kept very busy with my "research".
So while you might not be able to try these yourself (yet), you can try to live vicariously through me as I eat my way through the menu in the meantime.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.