I tried Starbucks in Japan as a Canadian and there are some major differences (PHOTOS)
Not your usual Starbucks run — here's why 👀🌸
I love a fun drink, and when fall rolls around, one of the first things I do is grab a pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks or another coffee spot. Outside of that, though, I've never been the biggest Starbucks fan.
Don't get me wrong — there are some solid drinks and snacks on the menu. But back in Canada, it's always felt just a little too pricey for something I don't crave all the time.
Now that I've moved to Japan and tried everything from familiar fast-food chains to entirely new foods, I knew it was only a matter of time before I tried Starbucks here.
So I stopped into a location in Osaka… and I was actually impressed.
Here are the biggest differences I noticed — and why Japanese Starbucks might just take the cake (literally).
The bakery section completely won me over
Starbucks in Japan compared to Canada.
The first thing that stood out when I walked in was how different the food display looked.
In Canada, Starbucks has a mix of breakfast wraps, sandwiches, a few croissants, and sweets like brownies and cake pops. And trust me, I love a pink cake pop as much as anyone.
But Japan? It's on another level.
I'm a big cake person — like, send any cake my way — and the selection here was honestly kind of wild. There were multiple cheesecakes, chocolate cake, pastries, donuts, and unique flavours like sakura matcha and Earl Grey.
They also had savoury sandwich options like back home, but with Japanese twists. Think teriyaki chicken or curry instead of a grilled cheese.
The moment I saw the Cream Chiffon Cake in the glass case, I knew it was coming home with me. And it was absolutely delicious.
As much as I loved a warmed-up chocolate croissant from Starbucks during my university days in Canada, I have to give this one to Japan — the bakery section just felt more elevated and a lot more exciting overall.
The drinks are more seasonal (and a bit more creative)
Starbucks in Japan compared to Canada.
When I stopped by Starbucks, there was a special Choux Cream Frappuccino and Latte on the menu. As someone who will order anything cream or custard-based without hesitation, I didn't even consider anything else.
Japan's Starbucks menu seems to lean into more seasonal and limited-time drinks, like sakura-themed options in the spring. It also felt a lot more tea-based overall, but they still had classic coffee options and some fun frappuccinos we don't really see back home.
In Canada, I find the menu is a bit more consistent, with seasonal drops like the pumpkin spice latte, plus all the usual go-tos like lemonades, refreshers, and tons of coffee-based drinks.
My frappuccino was so good that I almost ordered a second one right away. Honestly, I'll probably go back for it before the month-long promotion is up.
And judging by how many other people were ordering it, I clearly wasn't the only fan.
It's still pricey… but feels a bit more worth it
Starbucks in Japan compared to Canada.
Starbucks in Japan isn't necessarily cheap (and it's not cheap back home either), but the exchange rate makes it feel a bit easier to justify.
My frapp was 700 yen, and the Cream Chiffon Cake was 510 yen, which works out to roughly $6.05 and $4.40 CAD.
Considering a frappuccino and a chocolate croissant — both things I'd usually order back home — would run me about $12.88 CAD with tax, Japan definitely wins on price.
And both items I tried here were much better, too.
Even putting price aside, Starbucks just felt more worth it here. My whole order felt like a special treat instead of a quick, pricey coffee run back home.
Every location was packed (but super efficient)
Starbucks in Japan compared to Canada.
One thing that really stood out was how busy the Starbucks was.
I checked out three different locations, all in the same area, and every single one was packed — full seating, long lines, the whole thing.
I've been in busy Starbucks locations back in Canada (especially during quick breaks between university classes), but Japan felt noticeably different.
To be fair, I'm in Osaka right now, which is much more populated and touristy than Ottawa — so that probably plays a big role.
That said, everything in the store moved fast. Even with a long line, I ordered within a minute or two and got my drink just as quickly.
Many of the locations here also had two floors with extra seating, plus outdoor patios. We have lots of patio seating at Starbucks back home, so that was nothing new, but I've only ever seen one two-floor Starbucks in downtown Ottawa.
Here, two floors definitely felt necessary — it was just that busy.
The merch is on another level
Starbucks in Japan compared to Canada.
I'm not usually someone who buys Starbucks merch, but I actually loved the selection here.
Of course, there were the usual tumblers, mugs, and coffee beans — but there were also Japan-specific items that felt more like souvenirs than anything I've seen back home.
Think Osaka-themed tumblers, mugs with Mt. Fuji on them, lots of cherry blossom designs, and even things like notebooks, tote bags, and cute plushies.
I love the colour pink, so seeing all the sakura-themed items and pink tumblers immediately caught my attention.
The merch here also felt more unique overall, and their "Been There" series has over 20 original Japanese designs. There are different options for each prefecture, inspired by the local area, so you can pick something specific to where you're visiting in Japan.
If you're a Starbucks fan, it'd be really easy to find a nice, practical souvenir for yourself or for someone special back home.
No tipping (and I don't miss it)
Starbucks in Japan compared to Canada.
One small but noticeable difference: no tipping.
This isn't specific to Starbucks either — it's just how things work across Japan. You order, you pay, and that's it.
Compared to Canada, where you're almost always prompted to tip, it honestly felt super refreshing. And I know I'm not the only one who feels like tipping culture back home has gotten a little bit out of hand.
Since moving to Japan, I've really appreciated that great service feels like the standard. People are polite and attentive because that's the norm, not because they're expecting anything beyond you just being kind in return.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.