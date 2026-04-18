7 things about Ottawa that I miss way more than I expected, since I moved away
To start 2026, I packed up my life and moved to Japan for a change of pace from my hometown. I'll always have love for Ottawa — it's where I grew up and where so many of my favourite people and memories are.
But at the same time, I can confidently say that leaving was the best decision I've ever made.
Moving away doesn't mean I don't miss certain things about home, though. Here are a few that ended up being harder to leave behind than I expected.
Tim Hortons runs (yes, really)
Tim Hortons is such an iconic Canadian chain, and it was always a staple for me when I lived in Ottawa.
I've been getting Timmy's since childhood, and in my adult life, my go-to was a BLT on a sesame bagel with a steeped tea (double double).
Here in Japan, you can definitely find tea and bagels, but I haven't found a tea that tastes like a steeped tea from Timmy's. And despite seeing plenty of breakfast sandwiches, I have yet to come across a classic BLT bagel.
I will say, though, Tim's has some serious competition when it comes to donuts and drinks, because I've had some amazing ones in Japan since moving.
Still, I know for a fact that the first thing I'm doing when I land at the Ottawa airport is heading straight to Tim Hortons.
Kraft Dinner and classic Canadian snacks
Kraft Dinner is a guilty — or honestly not even guilty at this point — pleasure for me, and I've been craving it so badly since moving abroad.
I haven't been able to find it in Japan so far, and the same goes for a bunch of other Canadian snacks that I love.
I miss Miss Vickie's kettle chips (especially the salt and vinegar), a good BeaverTail in the winter, and maple candy from Bulk Barn.
Don't get me wrong, I'm surrounded by incredible snacks and treats here in Japan, and some brands from back home are available here too. Plus, I've definitely found some great Japanese substitutes in the meantime.
That said, sometimes I just miss the treats I grew up with.
Big green parks (not sandy ones)
There are a ton of parks in Japan, and some of them have nice green spaces for picnics or just lounging around.
But a lot of them — especially where I live in Osaka right now — are sand or gravel instead of grass.
Parks here usually have spots for baseball, workout bars, and other activities, which is cool, but I really miss being able to walk to a big open field.
Pretty much everywhere I lived in Ottawa, I was close to one. Downtown, I'd go to Strathcona and Major's Hill Park. And when I lived in the south end and in Barrhaven, there were tons of neighbourhood green spaces.
I've always loved being able to lie out on the grass, read a book, or hang out with friends, and I've found that it's just not as easy to do that here.
How easy communication used to feel
Person holding books.
This one's kind of a given when you move somewhere that speaks a totally different language.
Before moving away, I studied Japanese, and I've definitely improved since using it every day.
But it's also a complex language — not just the speaking and listening, but also reading everything from hiragana and katakana to kanji (the different writing systems).
I love learning languages, so it's been really cool getting to use Japanese in real-life situations day to day.
At the same time, I miss being able to communicate without constantly second-guessing myself, misunderstanding something, or not being able to read a sign.
Back home, you can just strike up a conversation with a stranger, and that's something I really appreciate.
Driving and road trips
One of my favourite things to do in the summer was going on road trips.
I've driven to Montreal, Kingston, Picton, Montebello — you name it — and it was always such a fun time, no matter where I was headed.
I love being on the highway, looking out the window, listening to music, and occasionally missing my exit (but ending up somewhere good anyway).
Here in Japan, I don't drive at all. I could've gotten an international driving permit, but the public transit system is so good that I just don't need to.
Not driving does make me miss being behind the wheel (or in the passenger seat) on a road trip or scenic drive, though.
But honestly, it's probably for the best. Learning to drive here would be… interesting, and I just know I'd have a hard time getting used to being on the other side of the road.
Easy access to Gatineau Park
Japan has some gorgeous hiking spots, and I've really enjoyed exploring them since moving here.
In my experience, though, getting to them usually takes a bit more effort — often a 30+ minute train ride, since most hikes are outside the city.
When I lived in Ottawa, having Gatineau Park so close was amazing. The capital has some great trails within the city too, but the park has been a long-time favourite.
From my downtown apartment, I could hop in the car and be there in about 15 minutes. Even from other parts of Ottawa, it never felt that far.
That kind of convenience is something I really miss. And there's nothing like a Gatineau hike in the fall.
Just knowing how everything works
Not knowing everything is part of moving to a new country, so it's not surprising — but it's definitely something I miss.
Back home, I knew how everything worked. I knew the layout of my favourite grocery stores, how to order at restaurants, and the general flow of everyday life without even thinking about it.
Here in Japan, everything is different.
Not just the language, but also the social norms, body language, and cultural expectations.
It's all really interesting and valuable to learn, but it can also make you feel like you don't know what you're doing sometimes (or a lot of the time).
I've loved this experience so far, but there are moments when I crave the comfort of being somewhere that feels completely familiar.
As much as I miss these seven things, I wouldn't trade my decision to move away for anything. It just means I'll appreciate everything that much more when I'm back home.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.