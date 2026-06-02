NDP leader introduces bill that would require floor crossers to face voters first

Floor crossers should face voters first: NDP
Floor crossers should face voters first: NDP
NDP MP Don Davies speaks in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

NDP parliamentary leader Don Davies has introduced a private member's bill that would compel floor crossers to face their voters before switching parties.

The bill says no MP would be permitted to cross the floor without first sitting as an Independent and then contesting and winning a seat under the new party banner.

Davies says Prime Minister Mark Carney's move to secure a majority government through floor crossings is undemocratic and makes people question the legitimacy of democratic institutions.

Deputy Conservative leader Melissa Lantsman says voters should have some means to hold floor crossers accountable but she hasn't had a chance yet to look at Davies' bill.

Nova Scotia Liberal MP Chris d'Entremont, who left the Conservatives for the Liberals in October, says he did speak with his constituents before crossing the floor and parliamentarians have a long tradition of being free to choose which party would best represent their riding.

Davies says while he's not optimistic about the Liberal government passing this bill, he hopes parliamentarians come together to help restore faith in the system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2026.

By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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