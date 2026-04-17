I moved away from Toronto and didn't expect to miss these 9 things so much
You don't know what you have until it's gone!
I was born and raised in Toronto, so of course, there are plenty of reasons why moving away was hard. Now living abroad, I find myself missing the unexpected things, though — the little quirks that make Toronto unique and you just don't find anywhere else.
Aside from the fact that most of my friends and family are there, it's also a pretty cool place to live in its own right. Still, I was more than ready to move by the time I decided to pack up and go. I was craving a kind of personal growth I felt would only come from living abroad, so off I went.
I mentally prepared for the grief that would inevitably come along with leaving my social circle and comfort zone. But given how eager I was to live somewhere new, there are a few things I really didn't expect to miss about Toronto.
Raccoon sightings
Sure, Toronto's raccoons can be a bit of a pain — especially when they take over your backyard and get into your trash. But I've got to admit, there's something almost magical about locking eyes with one of these creatures on the way home from a night out.
I've come to miss those brief encounters, from catching one sneak onto my balcony or watching a family of five scurry out of a dumpster. They can be pretty cute sometimes, and now that I don't see them around anymore, I can't help but miss them.
Taking the streetcar
Slow, crowded, delayed; there are plenty of not-so-great words I can associate with taking the streetcar. That being said, the experience of doing so is intrinsically Toronto.
You're forced to confront the city as it truly is, crossing paths with people from all walks of life as they hop on and off. It's not particularly efficient, but it sure is immersive. And in a strange way, I miss being part of it, even if it meant standing shoulder-to-shoulder at rush hour, inching along Spadina or Queen or wherever it was I was going.
Game day crowds
Moving away from Toronto, Brittany started appreciating the unexpected things.
Brittany Barber | Narcity
Believe it or not, thinking back on game day crowds hits me with a pang of nostalgia.
Despite the horrendous traffic, the restaurant lines, the jam-packed subway stations — now that I'm outside of it, I can't help but romanticize the scene of Torontonians (and visitors alike) making their way downtown for a Raptors or Jays game. The sea of fans pre-emptively celebrating evokes a surprising feeling of fondness, even if I found the whole thing a bit annoying when I lived there.
Waiting for the island ferry
Lining up at Queens Quay to catch the ferry to the Toronto Islands was always a bit of a nightmare, especially in the summer when the crowds are wild. But being away has me thinking back on the times when I'd be waiting around with a group of friends, all of us laughing and chatting, anticipating a full day of sun with a fully loaded picnic ready to be devoured.
Then the ferry arrives, you step on, and suddenly you're off on a mini adventure.
Commuting by bike
Moving away from Toronto, Brittany started appreciating the unexpected things.
Brittany Barber | Narcity
Okay, I can safely say that there's nothing glamorous about commuting in Toronto by bike. But in hindsight, it was actually pretty fun.
It was often faster than the TTC, more efficient than driving, and a lot more exciting than walking. You have to stay on high alert, and it could be risky at times, but you get to feel the city differently when you're on a bike. It's an experience all on its own, even when the goal is simply getting from point A to point B.
Crossing the Bloor Viaduct bridge
Maybe reading Michael Ondaatje's In the Skin of a Lion back in high school subconsciously made the Bloor Viaduct feel sentimental to me, because I never thought of it as a place I'd actually miss once I moved away. And yet here I am, reminiscing about the times I crossed it, the view over the Don Valley still crystal clear in my mind.
Surprisingly, I find myself thinking about it often, the way it connects the east side of the city with the west, and even miss that brief stretch of view you get on the subway between Castle Frank and Broadview.
Late-night snack runs
If there's one thing I took for granted while living in Toronto, it was the ultra-convenient access to 24-hour corner stores and late-night restaurants. There was something so comforting about knowing that, at pretty much any hour, something would be open. Being able to pop out of my apartment for snacks and fizzy water at literally any time is a luxury I was so used to, I didn't even expect to miss it.
The ever-changing landscape
Moving away from Toronto, Brittany started appreciating the unexpected things.
Brittany Barber | Narcity
I know, I know. The constant construction can be wildly frustrating, especially in the summer when the noise and road closures feel endless. But now that I've left, the idea of Toronto being a city that is constantly building and rebuilding has almost become a bit poetic.
It's constantly transforming, like a living, breathing, evolving entity. When I lived there, it was sometimes hard to appreciate just how much there is to discover. I was often wrapped up in my usual routines and habits, but when I imagine living there again, I see myself approaching it differently. You know, trying out the whole "being a tourist in your own city" thing.
The familiarity
By the time I decided to move away, I was pretty tired of Toronto. It's not that I stopped liking it, but everything started to feel predictable; my routine too settled, my weekends repetitive. It felt stifling at times, like I couldn't level up into whatever version of myself was trying to emerge next.
Looking back now, though, there's a part of me that misses the ease that came with all that familiarity. There's something comforting about knowing a place like the back of your hand. Even if it got a bit boring, I miss feeling like a local, which isn't something I anticipated.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.