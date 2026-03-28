I'm a Toronto local who refuses to go to these 6 overhyped spots anymore
There's a specific kind of disappointment that comes with being a Toronto local long enough to watch your favourite spots slowly become unbearable. Not because they changed overnight, but because the crowds, the lineups, and the energy did.
Overcrowded. Overconsumed. And Overhyped.
Suddenly, places that once felt like the place to be now feel like a logistical nightmare or a mediocre night out. I'm not arguing that these places are objectively bad. I'm saying I overdid it. The same way double chocolate cake tastes great... until you're on your third slice. And if you've ever stood in line for 40 minutes and found yourself wondering how you got there, then you probably did too.
Here are the Toronto spots I refuse to go to anymore, AND where I'd go instead.
Queen Street West
Let me set the scene: it's 2016, and you're in high school. Your mom finally agreed to let you take the subway downtown by yourself. The spot? Queen Street West. At that time, it felt like the centre of the universe.
When I wanted to feel cool, I threw on my black leather gladiator sandals, my denim blue jean t-shirt dress, a pair of cat eye sunglasses, and made my way to the subway. This was where you went to find yourself surrounded by the city's true fashionistas and wander in and out of Brandy Melville, the Black Market, and Aritzia, convincing yourself you had all the fashion sense in the world just by being there.
And listen, I still love Aritzia. I'm not above their mega raglan heather grey fleece track suit. But the rest of the strip? Just doesn't hit the same.
And Brandy Melville? A way of the past. Time to let that go, the same way it's time to let those ripped at the knee high school jeans go.
If you're looking for good vintage, head over to Ossington for the elevated, curated finds that feel intentional. If you want the thrill of the hunt, go all in at Value Village and dig properly.
Warehouse
If you went to university in Toronto, you already know all about the legendary Warehouse happy hours.
Warehouse was never about the food. It was all about the deal. Their mythic happy-hour menu was built on the promise that everything was $5. It was messy, loud, and packed for a reason. You could show up with a single $20 bill and feel like you'd won.
But now? The myth became just that. With inflation, the $5 menu has basically become extinct. The closest you'll get is a $6.95 special, which loses its overall appeal.
Because without the shock-value pricing, what's left? A very average pub-style menu and a very loud room.
Sankofa Square (previously known as Yonge and Dundas Square)
Ever since my graduation, I have avoided Yonge and Dundas like the plague. It doesn't matter what time of day it is; it's always intimidating, overstimulating, and overwhelming.
Pedestrians weaving through traffic. Cyclists cutting through crowds. Cars inching forward as if the lights mean nothing. And who could forget the man yelling into a mic, "HAVE YOU FOUND GOD YET?" from the corner and the very distinct smell in the air that makes you want to leave immediately.
If I'm going downtown, I want a reason, not a headache. If I'm ever in the neighbourhood, you'll find me INSIDE the Eaton Centre, where I'm supposed to be.
The CN Tower
This one might be really controversial, because I truly know some people love it. My best friend included.
Izzy. I love you. I'm sorry.
But the CN Tower experience is 90% waiting and 10% actual sightseeing. The line is almost as long as the building itself. By the time you get to the top, you're already over it.
While the view is undeniably beautiful, obviously, no one can argue with that. But you can get an equal if not better view without the hassle. Skip the line. Skip the wait.
A true Toronto local knows about the secret parking garage nearby that gives you an even better view of the city skyline and the iconic tower itself.
Paris Texas
This one's going to offend some people, so let me preface by saying — maybe I'm just old. If you're with me, then it needs to be said.
Paris Texas, is packed every night of the weekend. And not in a "this place looks so fun" kind of way, more so in a "how is anyone even moving" kind of way. It's rowdy, overwhelming, and shockingly young.
Like, no one over 21 is young.
Riverdale Park
Before you come for me, no, I do not hate sunsets. No, I am not anti-outdoors. But if there's one theme here, it's this: I hate crowds.
Riverdale Park is once again undeniably a beautiful sunset spot. That's not up for debate. The problem is, everyone knows about it.
A few years ago, this city's favourite park went viral, and ever since, there's never been a spot to sit and enjoy it. You end up spending more time trying to find a place to put your blanket down than actually enjoying the view.
If you ask me, Sir Casimir Gzowski Park is the better move. It's a beach. It's low-key. It's open, it has the best sunset view, and somehow it still hasn't reached the same level of popularity as Riverdale.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.