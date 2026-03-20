7 things that send me into an existential crisis as a Canadian living abroad

Contributing Writer

Brittany Barber (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media Group. She was previously a staff writer for Narcity's Studio, where she wrote sponsored content. She has also written for BuzzFeed Canada, and holds a Bachelor of Arts from Bishop's University, where she studied communications, music, theatre, and creative writing. Brittany loves spending her free time in the great outdoors, whether it's a two-week canoe trip or an afternoon hike.