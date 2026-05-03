Prime Minister arrives in Armenia for European Political Community summit

Prime Minister arrives in Armenia ahead of summit
Prime Minister Mark Carney has touched down in Armenia this morning.
He is there to take part in the European Political Community summit, a gathering touching on strategic co-operation in politics, security and infrastructure.
It is the first time a non-European country will participate in the meetings.
The Prime Minister's Office said the trip will focus on Ukraine's defence and drumming up more trade and investment across the continent.
Carney is set to have bilateral discussions with numerous world leaders during the summit, including the presidents of Ukraine and the European Union, as well as the prime ministers of Spain, Italy and Poland.
The last prime minister to visit Armenia was Justin Trudeau, when he attended the Francophonie summit in 2018.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2026.
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