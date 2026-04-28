Carney off to Armenia this weekend: European Union

European Union top brass says Carney is off to Armenia this weekend for summit
Carney off to Armenia this weekend: European Union
People walk in a street in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Writer

The European Union says Prime Minister Mark Carney will be in Armenia this weekend as part of a summit focused on strategic issues.

Carney's office has not publicly confirmed the visit, but European Council President Antonio Costa says on social media that the prime minister will be attending.

The European Political Community summit will take place in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, with a focus on strategic co-operation for the continent's politics, security and infrastructure.

The twice-annual summits were launched after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and include all EU members as well as others such as Iceland, Azerbaijan and Montenegro.

Costa says Canada is the first non-European country to take part in the summit and that this highlights work "to defend peace, shared prosperity and multilateralism."

Canada opened an embassy in Yerevan in 2023 and joined an EU security mission as ethnic tensions in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh escalated, with Azerbaijan displacing ethnic Armenians.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2026.

By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

This park near Toronto has a boardwalk trail and dreamy swing bridge right over a waterfall

It's reopening soon!

This hidden park near Toronto is a cherry blossom oasis with Japanese bridges and zen gardens

It's like a spring trip to Japan.

Your federal benefit payments could be delayed or stopped soon and here's why

These benefits offer thousands of dollars.

Carney unveils Canada's 1st sovereign wealth fund

Prime Minister Mark Carney announces Canada's 1st sovereign wealth fund

Lotto Max winner bought a ticket at the grocery store and won $1 million

She put the lottery ticket in her purse and forgot about it!

These grocery stores in Canada have the lowest prices, according to Canadian shoppers

"Where they're cheap on one item, they're expensive on another."

This is how a sovereign wealth fund works

Canada is getting a sovereign wealth fund. What does that mean and how do they work?

10 Zellers core memories every Canadian Millennial has (prepare to be nostalgic AF)

Where the lowest price was the law. 🚓

I left Vancouver and forgot about these 9 specific things until I came back to visit

It's the little things... 🥹

I did my grocery shopping at Safeway, Superstore, and Choices — the costs were so different

Here's where to shop if you want to save money.👇💸