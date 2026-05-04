Carney set to meet world leaders at European summit in Armenia

Carney set to meet world leaders in Armenia
Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Armenia today to meet with world leaders during the European Political Community summit, a gathering touching on strategic co-operation in politics, security and infrastructure.
Canada is the first non-European country to attend these meetings, which have taken place twice a year since they began after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
The meetings include EU countries and others, such as Iceland, Turkey and Ukraine itself.
Carney met Sunday with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and thanked him for the invitation to attend the summit at a “crucial time” for Europe and European values.
He’s scheduled to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today.
The Prime Minister's Office says the trip will focus on Ukraine's defence and drumming up more trade and investment across the continent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2026.
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