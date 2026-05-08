This government payment is giving up to $200 to eligible Canadians in May

Some people will get direct deposits or cheques soon.

canadian $20 bill on top of $50, $5 and $100 bills

Canadian money.

Gabriel Vergani | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

It's almost time for the May installments of the Canada Disability Benefit to be paid out.

This government payment offers thousands of dollars a year, which works out to hundreds of dollars per month.

It's a monthly benefit that's administered by Service Canada to eligible individuals.

If you receive money from this benefit, you can expect a direct deposit into your bank account or a cheque in your mailbox soon.

So, here's what you need to know about the Canada Disability Benefit payment for May.

What is the Canada Disability Benefit?

The Canada Disability Benefit gives financial support to people with disabilities who are 18 to 64 years old.

Who is eligible for the Canada Disability Benefit?

To qualify for the Canada Disability Benefit, you must:

  • be between 18 and 64 years old
  • have been approved for the disability tax credit
  • have filed your 2025 federal income tax return
  • be a Canadian resident for income tax filing purposes
  • be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, individual registered or entitled to be registered under the Indian Act, a protected person or a temporary resident who has lived in Canada throughout the previous 18 months

Unlike some government benefits, you're not automatically enrolled in the program if you meet the eligibility requirements. You have to apply for the Canada Disability Benefit.

How much money can you get from the Canada Disability Benefit?

Benefit amounts are based on your adjusted family net income, and how your income affects your payments depends on your marital status, whether you and/or your spouse/common-law partner have working income, and whether you and your spouse/common-law partner are both receiving this benefit.

For the benefit year from July 2025 to June 2026, payments will be calculated using your adjusted family net income from your 2024 tax return.

The maximum benefit amount you could receive for that year is $2,400, which means you can get up to $200 with this May payment.

When is the next Canada Disability Benefit payment date?

The next Canada Disability Benefit payment date is Thursday, May 21, 2026.

How do you receive Canada Disability Benefit payments?

You can receive Canada Disability Benefit payments through direct deposit into your bank account or as a cheque mailed to you.

If you don't have direct deposit set up but want to receive payments that way, you can contact Service Canada or complete a direct deposit request form and drop it off at a Service Canada office or mail it.

You won't get a payment in May if your total yearly benefit amount is $240 or less. That amount is given as a lump sum instead of monthly payments.

To keep receiving the Canada Disability Benefit, you must continue to meet the eligibility requirements and file your tax return by the April 30 deadline each year. Service Canada will review your information every year to determine if you're still eligible, so you don't have to reapply.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

service canada government payments
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

8 government benefit payments Canadians can get from the feds in February 2026

Check if you qualify! 👇

Canadians can get these 6 government benefits in December 2025 and some are going out early

Just in time for the holidays! 😅

These government benefits have payment dates in May and some offer more than $500

You could get a lot of money!

Some federal benefits aren't tax-free so here's what you need to know for tax filing

Even benefits that aren't taxable depend on your tax return!

This Ontario restaurant was just named the best in Canada and it's a countryside oasis

Time to make some reservations!

I compared croissants from Costco, Walmart, and No Frills — there's a clear winner

Get your croissants here! 🥐

3 people isolating in Canada after hantavirus ship outbreak

3 Canadians isolating at home after hantavirus ship outbreak, government says

This dreamy lake destination with silky shores and beach towns is Ontario's 'best' spot to live

It's home to "bright turquoise waters" and cozy villages.

7 classic Canadian foods I had to explain to my international friends who had no clue

It turns out not everyone knows what a Dave Matthews is?

I ranked these Canadian 7 cities by letter grades and one got a big F

Montreal vs. Toronto? Let's go. 🥊

Conservatives propose parental leave reforms

Conservatives propose parental leave EI reforms

9 of the best Toronto restaurants that should be on every visitor's list in 2026

Take it from a local, and eat here.👇

Here's what to know about hantavirus in Canada

Worried about hantavirus? Take precautions when opening cottages, sheds, PHAC expert advises

Tumbler Ridge school to be torn down and rebuilt

Tumbler Ridge school, site of mass shooting, to be torn down and rebuilt on new site