This government payment is giving up to $200 to eligible Canadians in May
Some people will get direct deposits or cheques soon.
It's almost time for the May installments of the Canada Disability Benefit to be paid out.
This government payment offers thousands of dollars a year, which works out to hundreds of dollars per month.
It's a monthly benefit that's administered by Service Canada to eligible individuals.
If you receive money from this benefit, you can expect a direct deposit into your bank account or a cheque in your mailbox soon.
So, here's what you need to know about the Canada Disability Benefit payment for May.
What is the Canada Disability Benefit?
The Canada Disability Benefit gives financial support to people with disabilities who are 18 to 64 years old.
Who is eligible for the Canada Disability Benefit?
To qualify for the Canada Disability Benefit, you must:
- be between 18 and 64 years old
- have been approved for the disability tax credit
- have filed your 2025 federal income tax return
- be a Canadian resident for income tax filing purposes
- be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, individual registered or entitled to be registered under the Indian Act, a protected person or a temporary resident who has lived in Canada throughout the previous 18 months
Unlike some government benefits, you're not automatically enrolled in the program if you meet the eligibility requirements. You have to apply for the Canada Disability Benefit.
How much money can you get from the Canada Disability Benefit?
Benefit amounts are based on your adjusted family net income, and how your income affects your payments depends on your marital status, whether you and/or your spouse/common-law partner have working income, and whether you and your spouse/common-law partner are both receiving this benefit.
For the benefit year from July 2025 to June 2026, payments will be calculated using your adjusted family net income from your 2024 tax return.
The maximum benefit amount you could receive for that year is $2,400, which means you can get up to $200 with this May payment.
When is the next Canada Disability Benefit payment date?
The next Canada Disability Benefit payment date is Thursday, May 21, 2026.
How do you receive Canada Disability Benefit payments?
You can receive Canada Disability Benefit payments through direct deposit into your bank account or as a cheque mailed to you.
If you don't have direct deposit set up but want to receive payments that way, you can contact Service Canada or complete a direct deposit request form and drop it off at a Service Canada office or mail it.
You won't get a payment in May if your total yearly benefit amount is $240 or less. That amount is given as a lump sum instead of monthly payments.
To keep receiving the Canada Disability Benefit, you must continue to meet the eligibility requirements and file your tax return by the April 30 deadline each year. Service Canada will review your information every year to determine if you're still eligible, so you don't have to reapply.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.