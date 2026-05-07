Tumbler Ridge school, site of shooting, to be torn down and rebuilt on new site

Tumbler Ridge school to be torn down and rebuilt
British Columbia Premier David Eby says the school in Tumbler Ridge where students were killed in a mass shooting in February will be torn down and rebuilt on a new site.
He says the decision comes after the local school board consulted survivors, victims' relatives and the community about the "right path" for Tumbler Ridge Secondary School's students.
Five pupils and an educational assistant were killed at the school in the Feb. 10 attack, which came after shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar shot dead her mother and half-brother at their home.
Eby says the federal government will help fund the replacement of the school.
He says the school board will work with the community and experts on the design of the new school.
Eby says students will remain in portable classrooms for an "extended period," but this would have been about the same whether a new school was built or the old one rehabilitated.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2026.
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