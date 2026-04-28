These government benefits have payment dates in May and some offer more than $500
You could get a lot of money!
There are a few government payments hitting bank accounts and mailboxes in May.
If you're eligible for these benefits, you could get close to or even more than $1,000.
That includes federal programs like the Canada Child Benefit and Old Age Security, along with provincial programs like the Ontario Trillium Benefit and Alberta Child and Family Benefit.
Payments are administered by the Canada Revenue Agency and Service Canada as direct deposits into bank accounts or cheques in mailboxes.
So, here's what you need to know about the government benefits with payment dates in May, including how much money you could get.
Canada Child Benefit
The Canada Child Benefit (CCB) is a tax-free monthly payment to help with the cost of raising children under 18 years old.
You may be eligible to receive the CCB if you live with and care for a child who is under 18 years of age.
The CCB amount is based on your adjusted family net income and the number and ages of eligible children in your care. As your family's net income levels go up, the benefit amount is reduced.
The maximum Canada Child Benefit payment is:
- $666.41 per month for each child under six years of age
- $562.33 per month for each child six to 17 years of age
If your adjusted family net income is under $37,487, you get the maximum amount for each child. There is no reduction.
The next CCB payment date is May 20, 2026.
Old Age Security
Old Age Security (OAS) is a retirement pension for those 65 years of age or older.
If you're living in Canada, you must:
- be a Canadian citizen or a legal resident at the time your OAS pension application is approved
- have resided in Canada for at least 10 years since the age of 18
If you're living outside Canada, you must:
- have been a Canadian citizen or a legal resident of Canada on the day before you left Canada
- have resided in Canada for at least 20 years since the age of 18
The amount of your OAS pension depends on your age, income and residence in Canada.
The maximum OAS pension at age 65 is $743.05 per month, and the maximum OAS pension at age 75 is $817.36 per month.
The next OAS payment date is May 27, 2026
Canada Pension Plan
The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) is a monthly retirement pension that replaces part of your income when you retire.
To qualify for a CPP retirement pension, you must:
- be at least 60 years old
- have made at least one valid contribution to the CPP
A valid contribution can either be from work you did in Canada or from credits received from a spouse/common-law partner after a divorce or separation.
The amount of your CPP payment depends on your age, contributions and average earnings.
The maximum CPP retirement pension at age 65 is $1,507.65 per month, with an average CPP retirement pension of $925.35 per month for new beneficiaries at age 65.
The next CPP payment date is May 27, 2026.
Canada Disability Benefit
The Canada Disability Benefit provides financial support to people with disabilities who are between 18 and 64 years old.
To qualify for this benefit, you must:
- be between 18 and 64 years old
- have been approved for the disability tax credit
- have filed your 2025 federal income tax return
- be a Canadian resident for income tax filing purposes
- be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, individual registered or entitled to be registered under the Indian Act, a protected person or a temporary resident who has lived in Canada throughout the previous 18 months
Benefit amounts are based on your adjusted family net income. The maximum amount you could receive is $200 per month.
The next Canada Disability Benefit payment date is May 21, 2026.
Veteran disability benefit
To qualify for a disability benefit, you must be a Canadian Armed Forces member or veteran, a current or former member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a Second World War or Korean War veteran, or a certain civilian who served in the Second World War.
If you qualify for a disability benefit, you'll receive Pain and Suffering Compensation or a Disability Pension.
The payment amounts for the Pain and Suffering Compensation benefit are $70.99 to $1,419.82 a month.
The payment amounts for the Disability Pension are $175.67 to $3,513.48 a month. Plus, you can get $43.92 to $878.37 a month if you have a spouse/common-law partner and $13.18 to $456.75 a month if you have children.
The next veteran disability benefit payment date is May 28, 2026.
Ontario Trillium Benefit
The Ontario Trillium Benefit (OTB) combines the Northern Ontario Energy Credit, Ontario Energy and Property Tax Credit and Ontario Sales Tax Credit to help people cover energy costs and sales and property taxes.
It's legislated and funded by the province of Ontario, but administered by the Canada Revenue Agency.
You need to be eligible for at least one of the three credits to receive the OTB.
The monthly amount for the Northern Ontario Energy Credit is:
- up to $15.41 for single individuals
- up to $23.75 for families
The monthly amount for the Ontario Energy and Property Tax Credit is:
- $106.91 if you are between 18 and 64 years old
- $121.75 if you are 65 or older
- $23.75 if you live on a reserve or in a public long-term care home
- $2.08 for the time you lived in a designated college, university or private school residence in 2024
The monthly amount for the Ontario Sales Tax Credit is:
- up to $30.91
- an additional amount of up to $30.91 for your spouse or common-law partner and each dependent child who is under 19 years of age on the 1st of the payment month
The next OTB payment date is May 8, 2026.
Alberta Child and Family Benefit
The Alberta Child and Family Benefit (ACFB) is a tax-free payment for families with children under 18 years of age.
ACFB payments are made separately from CCB payments, and the program is fully funded by the province of Alberta, but administered by the Canada Revenue Agency.
There is a base component available to lower-income families with children, whether or not they earn any employment income, and a working component if the family's employment income exceeds a certain threshold.
The maximum quarterly payment for the base component is:
- $374.75 for one child
- $562 for two children
- $749.25 for three children
- $936.5 for four or more children
The maximum quarterly payment for the working component is:
- $191.75 for one child
- $366.25 for two children
- $470.75 for three children
- $505.25 for four or more children
The next ACFB payment date is May 27, 2026.
Newfoundland and Labrador Disability Benefit
The Newfoundland and Labrador Disability Benefit (NLDB) provides additional financial support for low-income persons with disabilities.
It's fully funded by the provincial government of Newfoundland and Labrador, but administered by the Canada Revenue Agency.
You may be eligible for this benefit if you:
- are a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador on the first day of the payment month
- are at least 18 years old and less than 65 years old
- have a valid disability tax credit certificate
- have an adjusted family net income of less than:
- $42,404 for an individual who qualifies for the disability tax credit
- $55,404 for couples if both spouses or common-law partners qualify for the disability tax credit
The maximum benefit amount is $400 a month.
The next NLDB payment date is May 25, 2026.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.