This small oceanside city with ancient trees was dubbed Canada's #1 most livable

Here's what Canada's most livable city is like. 👇

Person in Vancouver. Right: North Vancouver park with a person.

Exploring what life is like in Canada's most livable city.

Morgan Leet | Narcity, @_markprez | Instagram,
Editor

Canada's most livable city is this picturesque oceanfront community that strikes an idyllic balance of nature and access. It's dreamy ocean views, small-town feels and bustling streets all wrapped into one with sprawling forest at its borders.

If that sounds too good to be true, you've never visited North Vancouver. I've recently made the trip there, though, and am ready to give my official take on whether the city that The Globe and Mail ranked as the #1 "most livable" in Canada does in fact live up to the hype.

I've done my fair share of moving around, calling five different Canadian cities home and enough neighbourhoods that I've lost count. What makes a place "livable" is generally up for debate.

The ranking broke down all the reasons North Van landed above every other city in the country, raising solid points and data to back it up. But I actually have lived in Vancouver — right across the water — and while I loved many parts of life there, I ended up moving away a year later. It was difficult to imagine that things were all that different, just a 25-minute drive away.

Fast forward to my recent week-long stay in North Vancouver, though, and I got to see what a day-to-day there is like. The long and short of it — I'm now questioning how bad constant rain could actually be for my mental health (very bad) and if I could work a $3,000 rent into my budget (no, I cannot).

Here's how North Vancouver — despite its moody weather and hard-to-swallow rent prices — has convinced me it deserves the title of Canada's "most livable" city.

It is actually different from Vancouver

My main gripe with the ranking was that I lived in Vancouver, and it was not without its issues. A lot of them were just based on my personal preferences, but that just speaks to how hard it is to nail down an overall "best" when it comes to livability.

If there was a place that could be universally loved, though, it might just be North Van.

I stayed in Vancouver for a couple of days to start my trip, before heading to North Van for a longer stint. Crossing that bridge, I felt the stress leave my body. It's more wide-open spaces, separated from the anxiety-inducing pace of the bigger city and with just more room to breathe.

You wouldn't think it's all that different from Vancouver, but surprisingly, it is. The vibe is less "running to my next meeting" and more "let's grab a coffee after our hike".

This wasn't exactly new to me because I'd visited many times before, but after a few days of actually staying in North Vancouver, I could really feel the benefits of being less stimulated. Life moves at a slightly slower, more enjoyable pace.

You don't compromise convenience

My partner was commuting to Downtown Vancouver while we stayed in North Van, grabbing the SeaBus in the mornings. It goes to show how even though the cities feel distinctly separate and their own, you don't have to go without if you live in North Van. It's one quick boat ride over to all of Vancouver's amenities, shops, offices, and restaurants.

North Van still is a city in its own right, though. It's less skyscraping and more spread out, but you still have everything you need. There's good food, cute coffee shops, and shopping without having to cross back over the bridge.

There's no other way to put it except quoting one of the greats — it's the best of both worlds.

Access to nature, without the traffic

You think West Coast, and you think mountains, hiking, natural beauty, head-to-toe Arc'teryx and Salomon trail runners — and that's all pretty spot-on. The thing is, though, most of that stuff happens on one side of the bridge.

Yes, Vancouver has Stanley Park, beautiful trails, and beaches — but nothing compares to North Vancouver. The North Shore is where you have the mountains, so much green space that you feel like you can escape any and all signs of city life in a quick after-work walk, and endless trails to explore. It puts the great outdoors quite literally in your backyard, and there's nothing like that.

When I lived in Vancouver, I took advantage of the surrounding nature, but my hikes usually ended with waiting in traffic to get back across the bridge, which I always dreaded.

It's not just the weekend adventures, though; it was also the day-to-day beauty that sold me. Staying in North Vancouver, my morning started with a walk along the Spirit Trail to grab a coffee.

Trail in North Van. Trail in North Van.Morgan Leet | Narcity

It was stunning, serene, uncrowded, and the exact opposite of how I started my days in downtown Vancouver.

Then, after work, you pop over to the Lynn Canyon Park to find some extra peace and quiet after a day bopping around town.

So yes, it still has the rainy vibes and prices that reflect how in-demand it is, but it's hard to imagine someone spending a few days in North Van without wanting to move there.

This article has been updated from its original publication date.


This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

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  • Morgan Leet

    Editor

    Morgan Leet (she/her) is an Editor for Narcity Media Group. After graduating from Carleton University’s School of Journalism and Communication, she jumped into fulfilling her dream as a journalist, merging her passion for travelling with writing. She got her start working in the print media world on Canada’s East Coast, then joined Narcity with a move to B.C., leading the launch of West Coast coverage. Her focus now is managing a large group of freelance writers, bringing human-forward and opinion content to the site.

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