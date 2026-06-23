I moved to Vancouver from Toronto and these 7 stereotypes are actually true
Are we still in the same country?
When I told people I was moving to Vancouver, I got the same reaction over and over.
"It rains all the time."
"Everyone smokes pot."
"People are so flaky."
I knew that every city has its own stereotypes, but I assumed many of these had to be exaggerated. It can't possibly rain all the time. People can't be that flaky.
But after settling into Vancouver, I quickly realized that some of the clichés exist for a reason. Here are the stereotypes that turned out to be surprisingly accurate — and a few that weren't quite what I expected.
People really do spend a lot of time outdoors
I knew Vancouver had a reputation for being outdoorsy, but I underestimated how much nature is woven into everyday life.
In Toronto, going for a hike often feels like a planned event that doesn't happen a lot. In Vancouver, people casually mention mountain biking before work or heading up a trail on a random Tuesday evening. And that's during the off-season. When summer hits? It's like the entire city is outdoors in one way or another — paddleboarding and kayaking along False Creek, running the seawall, camping and rock climbing in Squamish.
The mountains aren't just scenery here — they're part of the lifestyle.
Yes, rain is a way of life here
Before moving, people acted like Vancouver was one long grey cloud. And you know what? They were right.
It does rain a lot in Vancouver. Like, a lot.
Months can go by during the fall and winter without much sunshine, and for someone who didn't grow up here, that can take some getting used to.
What surprised me, though, was how manageable it feels most days. Instead of dramatic downpours, it's often a steady drizzle that people simply carry on through. Nobody cancels plans because of rain. Nobody seems particularly bothered by it. After a while, you stop checking the forecast and just accept that being slightly damp is part of the lifestyle.
The 'flaky Vancouverite' stereotype exists for a reason
Before I moved here, a friend warned me that people in Vancouver could be hard to pin down socially. I didn't put much stock in it at the time.
But after six years here, I understand where the stereotype comes from.
I've lost count of how many plans have remained permanently in the group chat stage, or of the times someone enthusiastically suggested getting together, only for nothing to ever materialize. Compared to Toronto, where people often seem more eager to lock plans into a calendar weeks in advance, Vancouver can feel much more go-with-the-flow.
Of course, not everyone is flaky. I've made great friends here. But when someone follows up, picks a date, and actually commits to it? I still find myself pleasantly surprised.
Yes, it's super expensive here
I'm not going to sugarcoat it: Vancouver is pricey as heck.
I mean, it just is. Rent is high. Gas is expensive. Groceries are expensive. Getting a decent cup of coffee, too. It all adds up.
I guess the bigger question is: is it worth it? For me, personally, after having lived in Toronto and Prince Edward Island, Vancouver feels like a nice middle ground — a city with easy access to nature.
People often move here to experience Vancouver and then leave because the cost of living becomes too much. Which I totally get. And honestly, if it ever gets to that point for me, I'd probably leave too.
It really is beautiful here
The thing is... it really is that beautiful.
Seeing the mountains every day, being so close to the ocean, having the opportunity to take advantage of the outdoors — or simply seeing it from your apartment window or while walking down the street — is enough to make you think, yeah, my ridiculously expensive rent is worth this view.
I even like the rain. I think it adds to the character and charm of Vancouver (and helps make it so green and lush).
Coming from a concrete jungle, I'd take the rainforest any day.
Vancouverites wear athleisure 24/7
Vancouverites really love a casual style. Athleisure is basically the uniform here — that, and anything Aritzia.
It's actually kind of impressive how many people manage to look exactly the same. Blundstones or Birkenstocks. Lululemon leggings. An Aritzia Super Puff in the winter. An Arc'teryx jacket for the men. Bonus points if you're carrying a reusable coffee cup and walking a dog. Sometimes it feels like the entire city got the same memo.
Don't get me wrong, people look good. But compared to Toronto, where fashion can feel a little more experimental, Vancouver's style is definitely more "I might go on a hike later" — even when nobody is actually going on a hike.
It's kind of funny seeing everyone dressed alike, as if they're all in on the same joke. But I also find it a little depressing that having a personal sense of style can feel surprisingly difficult when everyone seems to be shopping from the exact same stores.
Everything's 20 minutes away
Before moving here, I heard a Vancouver stereotype that sounded completely made up: everything is a 20 minute drive away.
And somehow... it's true.
Rush-hour traffic notwithstanding, almost everything in Vancouver seems to be 20 minutes away. Downtown to South Van? Twenty minutes. East Van to Kerrisdale? Twenty minutes. Mount Pleasant to Kits? Twenty minutes.
Need to meet a friend across the city? Twenty minutes.
Going to a restaurant you've never been to? Twenty minutes.
Trying a new workout class because you're convinced this one will finally change your life? Twenty minutes.
As someone who came from Toronto, where getting across the city can feel like a full-day commitment, this still blows my mind. Vancouver somehow feels both like a major city and a surprisingly small town at the same time.
I don't know how they've done it, but the entire city appears to exist within a 20-minute radius.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.