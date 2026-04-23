I left Toronto for Vancouver and nobody warned me about these 9 culture shocks
We might be in the same country, but it doesn't feel like it sometimes.
I moved to Vancouver from Toronto back in 2020. I expected it to rain. I expected to smell more weed. I expected mountains and beaches everywhere. And I even expected Vancouverites to be a little less friendly (a friend had warned me about the so-called West Coast cold shoulder).
But there were a few things I didn't expect. Here are the culture shocks nobody warned me about.
Athleisure wear is a fashion statement
I came here with my city clothes and immediately felt overdressed. Arc'teryx, Patagonia, The North Face, and of course Lululemon and Aritzia. These are the labels you'll see on most people here, often paired with a pair of Blundstones.
People in Vancouver don't really "dress up." They dress for the weather, or they dress like they might be going on a hike they're not actually going on, or a yoga class they may or may not be attending.
Clothing here is functional — expensive, yes, and chic — but not fancy. Not overdone.
You in the leggings, puffer vest, and base layer top? Did you just come back from a hike… or are you just dressed like you did?
Maybe yes. Maybe no. You can never tell here, and maybe that's the point.
But it also means everyone pretty much dresses the same. It's rare to see someone with actual, distinct style. People can dress well here and still look like everyone else.
Everything closes early
This is not a late-night city. Restaurants, cafes, and even some bars close early — some before midnight, most before ten.
It's not that I'm someone who needs a late night (those days are pretty much long gone for me), but I was surprised at how early Vancouver, a major city, shuts down.
Some neighbourhoods on a Friday or Saturday night can feel like ghost towns. Looking for a late-night snack or nightcap can be impossible if you don't know where to look. I guess everyone is getting up early to… go hiking?
Outdoors life is passion
Not everyone is a weekend warrior, living for the crack of dawn to head to a trailhead, but a lot of people are. I guess that's part of why people live here (and put up with the high cost of living): to be close to the outdoors.
Outdoor life — sports from running to cycling to climbing, plus camping — is a huge passion for many people here. Vancouverites thrive outdoors in all seasons. Coming from Toronto, where, yes, there are people who enjoy the outdoors, this level of passion is on another level.
It defines people here. Their identity, their friendships, even who they want to date and how they spend their time. Vancouverites want to be outside as much as possible, which, as someone who is more of an indoors person, has been a bit of an adjustment.
No small talks with strangers
In Toronto, it's fairly normal to chat with a stranger in line, but here in Vancouver, not so much.
There's a more closed-off energy in the city that's a bit different from what I'm used to. Vancouverites are polite, but that doesn't necessarily translate into wanting to strike up conversation — or even smile, for that matter.
There's a certain stand-offishness, like a connection has to be earned rather than freely given.
Car culture is optional
I love my car, and I can't imagine not having it here. But for many Vancouverites, car culture is optional. Many people forgo it completely in favour of public transit (although I haven't heard the greatest reviews of the bus or SkyTrain here) or opt for an EVO membership.
Which is why a lot of people prefer to live in walkable neighbourhoods and don't want to leave them.
Toronto is similar in some ways, but also (and this is saying a lot) has a more accessible public transit system, so I understand why more people rely on the TTC and GO.
That said, the cost of owning a car in B.C., thanks to high ICBC premiums, also makes it unrealistic for some people to have one at all.
Not everyone loves the rain
Yes, it's "Raincouver," but that doesn't mean everyone loves, or even accepts, that it rains nine months of the year here. Even native Vancouverites hate the rain.
For better or worse, it shapes routines here and, for many people, moods. Plans get cancelled more easily, walks feel shorter, and even simple errands start to feel like negotiations with Mother Nature.
The North Shore vs Vancouver
Going to the mountains is a thing
It might seem obvious, but going to the mountains for the weekend in Whistler is definitely a thing for most people during the winter.
Whistler is close enough that people treat it like a regular escape rather than a once-in-a-while trip. It's not exactly casual either — it can cost around $100 to take the bus there (if you're not driving, which is almost two hours), and roughly $200 just to get up to the mountains without skis — but it's still very normal.
There's something very "ordinary" about going to one of the most expensive, world-class ski resorts in the world, which I still find pretty amazing.
Coming from Toronto, where a weekend ski trip usually means Blue Mountain, it surprised me how normal it is here to just "go to the mountains" like it's no big deal.
Everything revolves around "neighbourhood loyalty"
I had a date with someone from Vancouver who hadn't been to Commercial Drive in years. Another friend told me she rarely goes to East Vancouver because she's based in Kits.
Whether you live in Mount Pleasant, Yaletown, or beyond, people here tend to be very neighbourhood-based. They don't always want to move outside their own area because that pocket of Vancouver feels like "theirs," and everything else feels slightly different.
Dating and social circles often stay within these boundaries, too. It's simply "easier" to spend time with people in your own neighbourhood, so you don't have to travel far, which is funny, because Vancouver isn't actually that big.
In Toronto, you move across the city constantly. In Vancouver, people often "stay local."
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.