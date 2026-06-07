Vancouver tops, Toronto No. 3 on Sports Illustrated World Cup host city rankings

Vancouver tops magazine's World Cup city rankings
Vancouver tops magazine's World Cup city rankings
Science World is pictured wrapped as a soccer ball for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Vancouver, on Sunday, May 24, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Writer

Sports Illustrated magazine says Vancouver is the best of 16 cities hosting World Cup matches, citing transportation, walkability and mild weather for topping its ranking list released this month. 

In fact, both Canadian host cities fared well on the list, with Toronto ranking No. 3, just after Seattle.

The magazine says Vancouver has a "subway" connecting the downtown core with the airport and surrounding suburbs, but the article doesn't differentiate between the SkyTrain's Expo and Millennium lines or the Canada Line. 

Sports Illustrated says BC Place Stadium's downtown location and proximity to bars and restaurants means fans could avoid needing to drive unlike other host cities. 

It says the Canadian west coast has mild summer temperatures with Vancouver also being "surrounded by beaches," with viewing parties and free fan events.

The magazine's rankings say American and Europeans may also find Vancouver to be affordable compared to other host cities because the Canadian dollar's value compared to U.S. dollars and euros. The rankings placed Vancouver at the top, with San Francisco in last place in part because its stadium is far from the city's downtown.

In Toronto, that's not a problem. The proximity of the stadium to downtown and Lake Ontario, as well as the city's multiculturalism were cited as reasons for its high ranking. 

"The downtown will be enthralled by World Cup fever," the article says. 

It also regards Toronto's 40,000-seat venue as a plus, as it will be more intimate than some of the other much larger stadiums in the tournament.

B.C. Premier David Eby said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that he's "proud to see B.C.’s vibrant city get the recognition it deserves - especially up against 16 of North America’s best." 

The magazine's rankings of each host city mention the venues holding the matches, and potential transportation woes. 

Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium, the article said, is "well outside the city."   

"Fans will be able to use a coach bus system connecting the airport and other attractions to the stadium,' the article says. "Still, most will opt to drive, only to face traffic jams."

New York and New Jersey placed 13th out of 16, with the magazine reporting that fans will have to rely on overcrowded public transit, while the "home of the World Cup final is a nightmare to get to."

"MetLife Stadium sits in a converted swamp in New Jersey’s Meadowlands," the article said. 

The magazine ranked host cities by "analyzing the venue, match schedule, location, climate, transit, tourist activities, walkability and bonus fan experiences," it said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2026

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, June 5 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

A ticket has won the jackpot!

16 things I desperately miss about life in Canada that the US just doesn't get right

Not you, the metric system. You're the worst.

This little lakeside town in Alberta is worth visiting instead of Banff, readers say

It's got all the beauty of the Rockies, minus the crowds. ⛰️

Ontario's sparkling amethyst mine just reopened and you can pick handfuls of dreamy gems

You can dig-your-own amethyst!

I ranked Toronto neighbourhoods from 'I could live here' to 'absolutely not'

Sorry to anyone in #6...😬

10 of the best Dollarama finds and new items that I discovered for June — all $5 or less

Just in time for summer ☀️

This new bus trip from Toronto takes you to dreamy Muskoka towns and tickets start at $10

You don't need a car to explore Cottage Country.

10 stunning white sand beaches in Ontario with powdery shores that feel like another world

You'll forget you're in Canada.

This secret Ontario town is a tiny summertime gem with 'turquoise Caribbean-coloured waters'

It's a little slice of paradise.

This small town 1 hour from Toronto is a summer gem with winding trails and cute cafes

It's known as the "Trail Capital of Canada."