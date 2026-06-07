This little lakeside town in Alberta is worth visiting instead of Banff, readers say
It's got all the beauty of the Rockies, minus the crowds. ⛰️
When it comes to breathtaking mountain destinations, Alberta takes the cake.
But while towns like Banff and Canmore usually get all the attention, there are also plenty of hidden gems in the province worth venturing to — including this charming small town with fewer crowds, stunning scenery and a peaceful lakeside setting.
Tucked away in southwestern Alberta is a lesser-known mountain destination that offers turquoise waters, dramatic peaks, wildlife sightings and endless opportunities for outdoor adventure, and readers say it's absolutely worth a visit.
In a recent post on Narcity Canada's Facebook page, readers were asked to share their picks for alternatives to one of Alberta's most popular tourist spots, and this charming small town was among the destinations mentioned.
Located just under 3 hours from Calgary, Waterton is a small village offering breathtaking views and unbelievable wilderness.
The village is set in the heart of Waterton Lakes National Park, Canada's fourth national park, which also happens to be the smallest in the Canadian Rockies.
Unlike Banff, which attracts millions of visitors every year, Waterton feels quieter and more intimate. The town itself is small enough to explore on foot, with local shops, restaurants and accommodations all at your fingertips.
But don't let its size fool you — the park is home to stunning lakes, thundering waterfalls, glistening streams, colourful canyons and mountain vistas, packing a big punch into a small and easily accessible area.
While the national park is quite popular, the village of Waterton itself feels a lot more low-key, offering everything you need, including restaurants, shops, and accommodations, while still feeling like a hidden gem.
Browse the bookstores, jewellery shops and local boutiques in the village to find unique, one-of-a-kind goods and gifts. Once you work up an appetite, stop in at one of the village's quaint cafes for a quick bite, or grab a seat at one of the local pubs or grills if you're after something heartier.
The gem of Waterton is the iconic Prince of Wales Hotel, a historic landmark perched dramatically on a bluff overlooking the water.
Beyond the town, Waterton Lakes National Park has plenty of opportunities for outdoor adventure. The park offers over 200 kilometres of trails to explore, with short walks, day hikes and even a multi-day trek available.
Among the shorter trails is Red Rock Canyon, an easy hike that crosses a colourful canyon with a sparkling stream running through it. Less than a kilometre long, the trail takes just 20 minutes to complete but definitely pays off in views.
A short walk from the canyon also leads to a picturesque waterfall with multiple viewpoints.
The park is also a great place for spotting wildlife — in fact, according to Parks Canada, no other national park in the country protects as much wildlife in such a small area. Bighorn sheep, black bears and elk are commonly seen in the park.
You can even visit the park for free thanks to the Canada Strong Pass.
The pass provides free admission for all visitors to national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas operated by Parks Canada from June 19 to September 7, 2026, and no entry pass or ticket is required to visit locations open during the free admission period.
Waterton is also an International Dark Sky Park. When the sun sets, look to the night sky and prepare to be amazed — depending on the time of year, you may be able to see meteor showers, the northern lights, craters on the face of a full moon and even the Milky Way galaxy.
You can also book a guided tour with Dark Sky Guides, which offers nighttime tours and stargazing in Waterton Lakes National Park.
Home to all the beauty of Canada's Rockies without the crowds, Waterton might just need a spot on your travel bucket list.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
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