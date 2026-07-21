Canada no longer celebrating opening of Gordie Howe Bridge with U.S.
The federal government said Tuesday that in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats, Canada will not be celebrating the opening of the Gordie Howe International bridge with the United States.
"It would be inappropriate to proceed with a celebratory event between the two countries," said Jenna Ghassabeh, spokesperson for Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson, in an emailed statement.
A Canada-only celebration is expected to take place Friday and the bridge is still set to open next Monday.
Sources with knowledge of the event, who spoke on condition they not be named, said the decision was made earlier Tuesday and attendees were notified in the afternoon.
Trump said Monday he was going to hit an array of Canadian products with 50 per cent tariffs in 30 days. American officials said the new levies are a response to provincial bans on U.S. alcohol, Canada's supply managed dairy system and quotas on American cars.
Prime Minister Mark Carney said he spoke with President Donald Trump Tuesday morning and they agreed to intensify trade negotiations
The bridge's opening was delayed previously after the Trump administration sought to renegotiate the bridge deal following pushback from the billionaire Moroun family, which owns the competing Ambassador Bridge and is a significant Republican donor.
A ribbon-cutting event had been scheduled for June 12 to officially open the $6.4-billion bridge, but a White House source told The Canadian Press that U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick intervened.
In the weeks that followed, Lutnick and U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra led the negotiations on the new deal.
A deal was announced July 10 but its details have caused confusion. Carney has said Canada and the U.S. will split net revenues — after operational costs — over the course of the first 15 years.
The Bloomberg news service has reported that there is no provision to cover debt servicing costs in that deal.
The U.S. portion will go into a regional economic development program in Michigan, while Canada can use its share to repay the construction debt.
The 15-year agreement to open the bridge connecting Michigan and Ontario is separate from the deal Ottawa signed in 2012.
The original deal, signed with former Republican Michigan governor Rick Snyder, remains in place and after 15 years all toll revenues will go to Canada until the full construction cost is repaid. After that, the toll revenues will be split with Michigan.
The bridge’s ownership is shared between Michigan and the Government of Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2026.
— By Kelly Geraldine Malone in Washington
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.