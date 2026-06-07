10 of the best Dollarama finds and new items that I discovered for June — all $5 or less
Just in time for summer ☀️
I swept the aisles of Dollarama to hunt down the best new items and finds that you can grab to start out June strong.
I don't know about you, but this month has me celebrating "school's out" even though I graduated many, many years ago. The weather's finally warming up, and we can all do what we love best: eat and drink outside on patios, beaches, and backyards all summer long.
And Dollarama has you covered.
It's the place to buy affordable food staples, kitchen supplies, and home decor. Dollarama is constantly adding new options to its shelves, and I've done the work for you and scoped out the 10 best items under $5.00 in June that are perfect for summer gatherings and fun times. Thank me later and happy summer-ing!
Canada Day swag
Canada Day swag at Dolllarama
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Tattoos, key chains, stickers, hats, fans, flags, flip flops... Literally ANYTHING you need for Canada Day is available at Dollarama right now.
I thought the face decals were pretty fun for $1.50, and you can't go wrong with a Canadian flag fan to stay cool on a hot July 1. Dollarama had almost a full aisle of products, so definitely check it out if you'll be celebrating this summer.
Price: Ranges from $1.00 - $5.00
Pineapple tumblers
Pineapple glasses at Dollarama
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
We all need a bit more whimsy in our lives, right? These pineapple-shaped plastic tumblers are perfect for your next summer gathering. I'm thinking piña coladas, a fun new mocktail, or fancy water (you know, with mint and cucumber and stuff). Get creative with it!
Price: $2.75
Serving platter
Pineapple platter!
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
My Dollarama is on a pineapple kick and I'm here for it. These cute serving platters come in multiple colours and are a great option for your backyard BBQ. It's larger than a standard plate and made out of a sturdy plastic, so you can definitely reuse this for many summers to come. There were also non-pineapple options, too.
Price: $4.50
Summer tablecloth
Fun tablecloth at Dollarama
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
On the entertaining theme, this Dollarama tablecloth is such a fun summer vibe!
I love the bright yellow and polka dots — super cute. Even better is that these are made from thick, durable materials. The flannel back helps it stay put on a table, and the plastic front makes for easy cleaning to reuse again in the future. There were several options with lots of different patterns and colours.
Price: $4.50
Citronella candle
Mosquito-repellant candle from Dollarama
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Love the summer, don't love the bugs. You get it. These citronella candles from Dollarama are such an awesome way to keep the mosquitoes away that doesn't involve lathering your entire body with stinky spray. Citronella is a good repellent, so you just have to light this on your table and enjoy the candle vibes. No stinging here.
At 380 grams, these candles are big — they'll last a while!
Price: $5.00
Slushy maker
Make slushies yourself!
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Full disclosure — I have not tested this and cannot tell you if it works. But for a couple bucks, isn't it worth trying?
Apparently, you just need to freeze your liquids and then squish the container to make a nice frozen treat. I think this would be a fun thing to do on a hot day and taste-test several flavours. Just watch out for those brain freezes.
Price: $5.00
Rattan lights
Hanging rattan lights from Dollarama
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
If you've been thinking of upgrading a patio or other outdoor space this summer, I found the perfect option: rattan decor lights.
The natural look matches any outside aesthetic, and hanging twinkly lights always makes a space so magical. This box has 10 LEDs and is battery-operated. For a larger space, you might want to get a few strings to put together.
Price: $2.50
Outdoor cushions
Outdoor cushions from Dollarama
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Speaking of sprucing up your outdoor space... Dollarama has some great outdoor cushions with different patterns and colours. I liked this one that reminds me of watercolour paint; colourful but understated.
They're soft and comfortable, but have an easy-to-clean exterior that's good for outside areas.
Price: $4.75
Ice cube trays
Fun ice cube molds at Dollarama
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Are these not the most fun ice cube moulds you've ever seen? Add these to your friends' drinks, and it's sure to be a crowd pleaser. And instead of regular ice, you could freeze green liquid (I'm thinking mint or another herb for cocktails) to make them stand out even more.
Price: $1.50
Solar lantern
Solar lanterns at Dollarama
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Summer means sunshine, which means no need for batteries and plugs!
These solar lanterns are powered au naturel and will be a great addition to your outdoor spaces this summer. I think they're the perfect thing to bring camping — they look cool and don't require any extra propane, batteries, or charging. They came in two colours and two sizes, so take your pick.
Price: $2.50
Once again, big shout-out to Dollarama for making it easy to celebrate the seasons and special occasions without taking out a bank loan. We're forever grateful.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.