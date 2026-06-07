10 of the best Dollarama finds and new items that I discovered for June — all $5 or less

Just in time for summer ☀️

​Left: shelves full of Canada Day items; Right: Dollarama store sign

New Dollarama finds for June.

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Contributing Writer

I swept the aisles of Dollarama to hunt down the best new items and finds that you can grab to start out June strong.

I don't know about you, but this month has me celebrating "school's out" even though I graduated many, many years ago. The weather's finally warming up, and we can all do what we love best: eat and drink outside on patios, beaches, and backyards all summer long.

And Dollarama has you covered.

It's the place to buy affordable food staples, kitchen supplies, and home decor. Dollarama is constantly adding new options to its shelves, and I've done the work for you and scoped out the 10 best items under $5.00 in June that are perfect for summer gatherings and fun times. Thank me later and happy summer-ing!

Canada Day swag

Canada-themed key chains, stickers, and tattoos on a Dollararama shelf

Canada Day swag at Dolllarama

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

Tattoos, key chains, stickers, hats, fans, flags, flip flops... Literally ANYTHING you need for Canada Day is available at Dollarama right now.

I thought the face decals were pretty fun for $1.50, and you can't go wrong with a Canadian flag fan to stay cool on a hot July 1. Dollarama had almost a full aisle of products, so definitely check it out if you'll be celebrating this summer.

Price: Ranges from $1.00 - $5.00

Pineapple tumblers

Two pineapple-shaped glasses on a shelf

Pineapple glasses at Dollarama

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

We all need a bit more whimsy in our lives, right? These pineapple-shaped plastic tumblers are perfect for your next summer gathering. I'm thinking piña coladas, a fun new mocktail, or fancy water (you know, with mint and cucumber and stuff). Get creative with it!

Price: $2.75

Serving platter

Pineapple-shaped serving platter

Pineapple platter!

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

My Dollarama is on a pineapple kick and I'm here for it. These cute serving platters come in multiple colours and are a great option for your backyard BBQ. It's larger than a standard plate and made out of a sturdy plastic, so you can definitely reuse this for many summers to come. There were also non-pineapple options, too.

Price: $4.50

Summer tablecloth

A yellow tablecloth with white polka dots hanging on the shelf

Fun tablecloth at Dollarama

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

On the entertaining theme, this Dollarama tablecloth is such a fun summer vibe!

I love the bright yellow and polka dots — super cute. Even better is that these are made from thick, durable materials. The flannel back helps it stay put on a table, and the plastic front makes for easy cleaning to reuse again in the future. There were several options with lots of different patterns and colours.

Price: $4.50

Citronella candle

Person holding a citronella candle in an aisle in Dollarama

Mosquito-repellant candle from Dollarama

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

Love the summer, don't love the bugs. You get it. These citronella candles from Dollarama are such an awesome way to keep the mosquitoes away that doesn't involve lathering your entire body with stinky spray. Citronella is a good repellent, so you just have to light this on your table and enjoy the candle vibes. No stinging here.

At 380 grams, these candles are big — they'll last a while!

Price: $5.00

Slushy maker 

A slush maker in a box on a shelf at Dollarama

Make slushies yourself!

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

Full disclosure — I have not tested this and cannot tell you if it works. But for a couple bucks, isn't it worth trying?

Apparently, you just need to freeze your liquids and then squish the container to make a nice frozen treat. I think this would be a fun thing to do on a hot day and taste-test several flavours. Just watch out for those brain freezes.

Price: $5.00

Rattan lights

A box of rattan LED decor lights on a shelf in Dollarama

Hanging rattan lights from Dollarama

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

If you've been thinking of upgrading a patio or other outdoor space this summer, I found the perfect option: rattan decor lights.

The natural look matches any outside aesthetic, and hanging twinkly lights always makes a space so magical. This box has 10 LEDs and is battery-operated. For a larger space, you might want to get a few strings to put together.

Price: $2.50

Outdoor cushions

A striped colourful cushion on a shelf

Outdoor cushions from Dollarama

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

Speaking of sprucing up your outdoor space... Dollarama has some great outdoor cushions with different patterns and colours. I liked this one that reminds me of watercolour paint; colourful but understated.

They're soft and comfortable, but have an easy-to-clean exterior that's good for outside areas.

Price: $4.75

Ice cube trays

Cactus-shaped ice cube molds hanging on a shelf

Fun ice cube molds at Dollarama

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

Are these not the most fun ice cube moulds you've ever seen? Add these to your friends' drinks, and it's sure to be a crowd pleaser. And instead of regular ice, you could freeze green liquid (I'm thinking mint or another herb for cocktails) to make them stand out even more.

Price: $1.50

Solar lantern

Stacks of solar lanterns on a shelf at Dollarama

Solar lanterns at Dollarama

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

Summer means sunshine, which means no need for batteries and plugs!

These solar lanterns are powered au naturel and will be a great addition to your outdoor spaces this summer. I think they're the perfect thing to bring camping — they look cool and don't require any extra propane, batteries, or charging. They came in two colours and two sizes, so take your pick.

Price: $2.50

Once again, big shout-out to Dollarama for making it easy to celebrate the seasons and special occasions without taking out a bank loan. We're forever grateful.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

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  • Alyssa Wiens

    Contributing Writer

    Alyssa Wiens (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media Group, based in Vancouver, Canada. She loves working from cozy cafés around the city and, in her spare time, you can find her kickboxing, walking with a podcast, and growing her houseplant collection.

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