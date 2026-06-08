You're not a true Canadian unless you've been to at least 7 of these 12 iconic landmarks
How many can you check off? 🍁🇨🇦
Canada is home to so many iconic sites, natural wonders and landmarks — from historic sites to majestic national parks and sky-scraping towers that have become undeniable parts of the country's identity.
From coast to coast, the country is full of defining landmarks that every Canadian should have on their bucket list.
If you're looking to check some off of your own list, we've rounded up some of Canada's most iconic landmarks, including natural and man-made wonders, that any true Canadian needs to see for themselves.
Whether you're planning day trips in your province or looking to venture a little farther from home, here are 12 exceptionally iconic Canadian landmarks worth checking out.
CN Tower
Price: $47+ per adult
Address: 290 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The CN Tower is quite possibly Canada's most recognized and celebrated landmark, and if you haven't been to the top, you absolutely need to add it to your bucket list.
Defining the Toronto Skyline, the tower stands at over 1,815 feet tall, drawing over 1 million people each year who visit to take in the breathtaking views from the tower's multiple viewing levels and 360 Restaurant.
Check out the floor-to-ceiling windows and test your bravery by standing on the glass floor.
True adventurers can also take on the EdgeWalk, the world's highest full-circle hands-free walk along the edge of the tower.
Niagara Falls
Price: Free
Address: 6650 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Niagara Falls is one of Canada's most iconic landmarks, and it's absolutely a must-see.
The falls consist of three separate waterfalls: the American Falls, the Bridal Veil Falls and the largest, the Horseshoe Falls.
What makes Niagara Falls so impressive is the amount of water flowing over the falls. The Horseshoe Falls see more than 6 million cubic feet of water flowing over it every minute in the summer.
There's plenty to do here, including the popular Clifton Hill entertainment area, where you'll find rides, games and restaurants, and nightly fireworks shows.
Don't miss out on a ride to the falls with a local cruise line like Niagara City Cruises.
Quartier Petit Champlain
Price: Free
Address: 61 Rue du Petit Champlain, Québec, QC
Why You Need To Go: The Quartier Petit Champlain is a beautiful and iconic spot in Quebec City that draws visitors from all over the world, offering a taste of Europe right here in Canada.
Sitting on the southeast edge of Old Quebec, the Quartier Petit Champlain is the oldest shopping district in North America, where boutique shops and cute cafes spill out of charming restored houses onto cobblestone streets.
Here, you'll find the oldest stone church in North America, as well as the stunning Petit Champlain street, which is lined with local artisan shops and restaurants.
In the area is also the Quebec City Funicular. Connecting to the Dufferin Terrace, the funicular offers gorgeous views of the St. Lawrence River and the Petit-Champlain district, and definitely makes for an easier trip back from the lower part of Old Quebec.
Parliament Hill
Price: Free
Address: 111 Wellington St, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: One of Ottawa's top attractions, Parliament Hill is where Canada's parliamentarians carry out the nation's business.
Free guided tours are available, taking you through the neo-Gothic parliament buildings and to historic spaces restored to resemble their appearance in the late 1800s.
Don't miss the free Changing of the Guard ceremony taking place over the summer, during which you can see soldiers in scarlet uniforms and bearskin hats perform precise drills to military music.
Peggy's Cove Lighthouse
Price: Free
Address: Peggys Point Rd., Peggy's Cove, NS
Why You Need To Go: Canada is home to hundreds of picturesque lighthouses, but one of the most iconic has to be the lighthouse at Peggy's Cove.
Found in Nova Scotia, the Peggy's Point Lighthouse is said to be one of the province's most well-known lighthouses, and may also be the most photographed lighthouse in all of Canada.
Set in a quaint fishing village just an hour from Halifax, the lighthouse is a great place to take in views of the ocean and explore the surrounding rocks.
Banff National Park
Price: $12.25 per adult (free with Canada Strong Pass)
Address: Banff National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: Banff National Park is an iconic Canadian spot home to vibrant lakes, majestic mountains and easy access to outdoor adventures and wildlife spotting.
Canada's first national park, Banff offers more than 1,600 kilometres of hiking trails, over 2,468 campsites, an abundance of glaciers and glacier-fed lakes, and plenty to do no matter which season you visit.
Of course, no trip to Banff would be complete without seeing the iconic Lake Louise and Moraine Lake. Extensive hiking trails wrap around the bright blue lakes, offering breathtaking vistas at every turn.
Notre-Dame Basilica
Price: $16+ per adult
Address: 10 Rue Notre Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Montreal's Notre Dame Basilica is a breathtaking spot set in an equally iconic city.
Considered a masterpiece of neo-Gothic Revival architecture, the Basilica was built between 1824 and 1829, and its stunning design captivates hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.
Visitors can take part in a self-guided tour of the Basilica to learn more about its history and admire its many paintings, sculptures and stained-glass windows.
After your tour, stick around for "AURA", an immersive light and sound show experience that illuminates the Basilica in the evening.
Le Château Frontenac
Price: Prices vary
Address: 1 Rue des Carrières, Québec, QC
Why You Need To Go: Set in the heart of Quebec City and overlooking the St. Lawrence River, the Château Frontenac is an undeniably iconic landmark of Canada that you have to see for yourself.
Easily reached on foot while taking a walking tour of Old Quebec, the hotel is considered an excellent example of the Château-style hotels built by Canada's railway companies in the late 1800s.
While it's worth booking a night at the hotel if you can, until June 30, 2026, visitors can enjoy guided day tours of the inside of the Château Frontenac. In summer, the Saint-Louis Forts and Châteaux National Historic Site under Dufferin Terrace is also open to the public.
Bay of Fundy
Price: Prices vary
Address: Bay of Fundy, NB
Why You Need To Go: What could be more iconic than the highest tides in the world? The tides of the Bay of Fundy can rise an unbelievable 52.5 feet, with 160 billion tonnes of fast-moving ocean water flowing in and out of the bay twice a day.
A great place to experience the tides is at Hopewell Rocks Provincial Park, where you can walk around giant sea stacks at low tide, then return hours later to paddle a kayak around the rocks you were gazing up at just hours earlier.
The power of the Bay of Fundy is also visible at several other points on the East Coast, including in Saint John at the Reversing Rapids, in downtown Moncton at the Tidal Bore Park, and at Burncoat Head Park in Noel, Nova Scotia.
Butchart Gardens
Price: $27.60+ per adult
Address: 800 Benvenuto Ave., Brentwood Bay, BC
Why You Need To Go: The Butchart Gardens in Victoria, B.C., is a unique and iconic landmark every Canadian should visit at least once.
Named a National Historic Site of Canada in 2004, the Butchart Gardens have been in bloom for over 100 years. The gardens span 55 acres, with dramatic floral displays in a variety of settings and styles linked together by a network of paths.
The gardens are open year-round, with different blooms on display at different times of the year. Besides the stunning florals that summer has to offer, visitors can also enjoy boat tours, nightly illumination, fireworks and outdoor entertainment.
Granville Island
Price: Free
Address: Granville Island, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Nestled underneath the Granville Street Bridge and surrounded by water, Granville Island is a lively oasis located right in the heart of Vancouver.
Both a favourite for locals and visitors alike, Granville Island is home to theatres, artisan markets, art galleries and shops where you can find specialty items and gifts.
The Granville Island Public Market is a popular spot, described as a "food lover's paradise." Here, you'll find over 50 independent food vendors offering fresh, locally caught seafood, artisanal meats and cheese, and plenty of expertly-crafted sweets and confections.
The island also has an Artisan District where you can shop for goods from local makers and craftworkers, as well as many iconic breweries and restaurants.
Green Gables
Price: $10 per adult (free with Canada Strong Pass)
Address: 8619 Cavendish Rd., Cavendish, PEI
Why You Need To Go: If you're a fan of Anne of Green Gables, you can visit the IRL setting right here in Canada and walk in the footsteps of one of Canada’s most celebrated authors.
Located in Cavendish, P.E.I., Green Gables Heritage Place is a magical spot that inspired Lucy Maud Montgomery's stories and characters.
Here, you'll find images from the novel blended with real-life experiences that'll make you feel like you've stepped right into Anne's world, including 19th-century gardens, a farmyard and walking trails.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.