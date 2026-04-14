This Ontario landmark was named among the top 20 in the world and it beat the Eiffel Tower

It's a road trip from Toronto.

A garden in a city. Right: A person standing by rushing water.

A city in Ontario.

Stefano Armaroli | Dreamstime, @kniboos | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need to travel to Paris or Rome to discover a truly incredible landmark. This iconic Ontario spot was named among the best in the world, beating out places in France, Italy, and Greece.

Pushchair experts iCandy recently revealed The World's Most Family-Friendly Landmarks, featuring famous sites from across the globe.

Landmarks were scored across key criteria most important to travelling parents, such as accessibility, family amenities, ticket pricing, climate, and online reviews.

This Ontario destination received a score of 86.50/100, outperforming prominent European landmarks including the Palace of Versailles, the Pompeii Archaeological Site, and the Eiffel Tower.

Niagara Falls was named the eleventh best family-friendly landmark in the world, out of more than 200 sites analyzed globally.

The year-round destination is known for its stunning views, powerful cascades, and numerous attractions and outdoor adventures.

Niagara Falls isn't the tallest waterfall in the world, but what makes it awe-inspiring is the sheer volume of water rushing over its edge.

During peak daytime tourist hours, more than 168,000 cubic metres of water pour over the crestline every minute, creating the breathtaking power the falls are famous for.

The Canadian Horseshoe Falls drops an average of 57 metres into the Lower Niagara River, with a sweeping crestline that stretches about 670 metres wide.

You can spend a day soaking up the views or enjoying a unique perspective of the falls from boat cruises, zipline, or SkyWheel.

Niagara Falls also offers unique experiences such as the White Water Walk, Niagara Parks Power Station, and the Butterfly Conservatory.

Spring is a beautiful time to visit the area, when the weather begins to warm, and flowers burst into bloom.

You can head to Magnolia Allée, a dreamy pathway lined with endless pink blossoms, or visit the Niagara Floral Showhouse, where you'll find lush gardens and unique displays.

The top-ranking landmark in the study was the USA's Grand Canyon South Rim, followed by the Griffith Observatory and China's Forbidden City.

If you're looking for an epic spot to explore, Niagara Falls offers incredible views and attractions, no plane ticket required.

Niagara Falls Tourism website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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