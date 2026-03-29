This charming Ontario city with dreamy rivers is the 'Canoe Capital of the World'
Grab your paddles!
It's never too soon to start planning that summer escape. If your ideal getaway involves gliding along winding rivers and soaking up peaceful scenery, this Ontario destination might be worth visiting.
Located just a road trip from Toronto, the area is surrounded by charming waterways and tranquil lakes, perfect for paddling.
Peterborough is a scenic city about 1.5 hours from Toronto, known for its beautiful landscapes and easy access to nature.
According to Reader's Digest, the city has earned the title "Canoe Capital of the World," thanks to its many waterways that you can paddle along.
You can explore some of the area's most iconic paddling routes, many of which were once navigated by voyageurs. Spots in the region include the Upper Indian River, known for its breathtaking scenery, and the Serpentine Loop in Kawartha Highlands Provincial Park, where the route winds past quiet swimming spots and opportunities to spot local wildlife.
One of the area's most bucket-list experiences is the Peterborough Lift Lock, where you can even travel by canoe through the world's highest lift lock.
A visit to the Canadian Canoe Museum is also a must, home to the "world's largest and most significant collection of canoes, kayaks and paddled watercraft."
The museum offers guided tours and interactive exhibits, and was even recognized as one of the "Best Cultural Spots" in National Geographic's Best of the World 2024.
In addition to canoeing, Peterborough also offers plenty to explore on land. From outdoor adventures and cultural attractions to local galleries and museums, there's no shortage of ways to spend a day here.
The historic downtown is filled with independent boutiques, charming cafés, and local spots perfect for a relaxed afternoon of shopping and treats. You can also check out attractions like the Art Gallery of Peterborough and the Peterborough Museum & Archives.
Or, you can explore nearby trails and green spaces, or follow sections of the Trent-Severn Waterway for more waterfront scenery right in the city.
With its beautiful waterways, local shops, and scenic canoe routes, Peterborough is an incredible spot to visit near Toronto during the warmer months.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.