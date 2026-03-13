Niagara Falls is getting a tunnel that leads to a breathtaking new lookout by the falls

You can soak up the panoramic views.

Two people standing beside a waterfall.

Niagara Falls.

Courtesy of Niagara Parks
Lead Writer, Travel

You can soon experience the magic of Niagara Falls from a whole new perspective.

The iconic landmark, which draws millions of visitors each year, is getting a brand-new lookout area where you can soak up epic views of the falls.

Niagara Parks has announced a multi-phase redevelopment of the Journey Behind the Falls attraction, transforming it into a fully year-round, world-class guest experience.

The attraction is known for its epic views, taking visitors 125 feet down through tunnels and offering unique perspectives of the Falls from below and behind.

Phase I of the project will focus on bringing a historic tunnel, which guests can currently see but not enter, back to life. The tunnel is about 60 metres in length and will allow more people to explore this bucket-list Niagara attraction.

The space will be stabilized and restored so visitors can safely walk through it, adding a brand-new element to the experience.

At the end of the newly restored tunnel, guests will discover a brand‑new secondary year-round viewing platform, situated north of the existing Rainbow Platform. The new platform will feature a covered structure and heated concrete, so you can enjoy the views during all four seasons, and will provide panoramic river-level views of both the Canadian Horseshoe and American Falls.

Phase II of the redevelopment focuses on reconstructing the current Rainbow Platform, which is nearing the end of its life cycle.

The platform will be completely revamped to support a high‑quality visitor experience. The updated tunnel and new secondary viewing platform from Phase I will allow the attraction to remain open during construction on the Rainbow Platform.

Two people standing on a platform by a waterfall. Niagara Falls.Courtesy of Niagara Parks

"Niagara Parks is proud to invest in significant improvements at our flagship attraction, Journey Behind the Falls," Graham Coveney, Niagara Parks Chair, said in a press release.

"This is a bucket-list worthy experience – a must-see attraction that has existed in some form or another for over two centuries. These updates will improve and expand the guest experience while protecting its longevity as a top attraction for all guests when visiting Niagara Falls."

Phase I is scheduled for completion in spring 2027, with Phase II expected to wrap up by spring 2028.

The project supports the provincial Destination Niagara Strategy, which focuses on developing new attractions and experiences to strengthen the region's tourism offerings.

Niagara Parks website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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