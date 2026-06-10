'Unthinkable': Child driver of utility vehicle, 7, and boy, 8, dead in B.C. rollover
Two children are dead after a utility terrain vehicle that was being driven by one of them, a seven-year-old girl, rolled in northeastern British Columbia.
RCMP say the crash happened last Thursday in the Village of Pouce Coupe, about 10 kilometres southeast of Dawson Creek in the Peace River region.
Police say the vehicle was carrying the driver and four other young children.
It rolled several times and some of the children were ejected.
Police say an eight-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene and the girl who was driving later died in hospital.
The others survived with minor injuries.
“As a parent, I cannot fathom the unimaginable and tragic loss these families have suffered,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark.
“Our hearts go out to everyone who was impacted by this unthinkable event.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2026.
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