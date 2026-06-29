Ottawa police investigate murder-suicide after 2 boys found dead in home, dad in car

Two kids found dead in Ottawa home, father in car
Two kids found dead in Ottawa home, father in car
An Ottawa Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform during an event in Ottawa on Friday, March 7, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

Police say they're investigating a murder-suicide after two children were found dead in a home in Ottawa and their father in a vehicle in a community about 60 kilometres south of the city.

Investigators say they found the children, two boys aged seven and 12, while conducting a wellness check at a home on Mandevilla Crescent this morning.

They say provincial police are also holding other locations outside of Ottawa believed to be linked to the investigation, including a vehicle fire at a carpool lot in Kemptville, where the boys' father was found dead today.

Another location is a business in Iroquois, Ont., where police say there was a fire this morning.

Police say officers are looking into the connections between these incidents and do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

The identities of the boys and their father are not being released at this time as investigators reach out to their next of kin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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