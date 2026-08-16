This enchanting lakeside town just 1 hr from Toronto is one of the prettiest in Canada
It's a beautiful spot for a summer day trip.
If you're craving a storybook-style escape but don't want to spend hours in the car, this charming Ontario town makes for an easy summer day trip.
Just about an hour from Toronto, this picturesque lakeside destination is filled with historic buildings, picture-perfect shops, waterfront views and enough cozy spots to fill your day with adventures.
When we asked our Facebook readers to name the "prettiest" towns in Canada, this Ontario gem made the list.
Set along the shores of Lake Scugog, Port Perry has all the ingredients for a dreamy summer escape, from its heritage-lined downtown to its scenic waterfront and quaint cafes.
You can easily spend the day wandering without much of an agenda, popping into boutiques, grabbing something sweet and making your way down to the lake.
Queen Street is at the heart of Port Perry, and its historic streetscape gives the town plenty of old-world character. You'll find independent shops, galleries, restaurants and cafes tucked into the Victorian-era buildings, making it an especially pretty spot for a stroll.
If you're feeling hungry, there are lots of places to stop along the way.
The Piano Inn and Cafe is a popular spot to grab a bite, while Hank's Pastries is known for its massive "big-as-your-face" apple fritter. You could easily turn your shopping trip into an unofficial pastry tour.
Once you've explored downtown, make your way toward the waterfront for a change of scenery.
Palmer Park is a picturesque place to relax on a warm summer day, with views over Lake Scugog, grassy areas for a picnic and a gazebo that wouldn't look out of place in Stars Hollow.
If you're visiting around sunset, the Waterfront Trail is another spot worth checking out. The lakeside path is about two kilometres long and connects the waterfront with downtown, so you can take in the scenery while still being close to the shops and restaurants.
Of course, no summer day trip is complete without ice cream. You can pick up a sweet treat at the Nutty Chocolatier, an old-fashioned candy shop with a nostalgic 1950s-inspired feel, before continuing your stroll through town.
For an especially local experience, plan your visit for a Saturday. The Port Perry Farmers' Market takes place on Saturdays from May through Thanksgiving, bringing together local produce and artisan goods right along the waterfront. It's located beside the historic grain elevator, adding even more character to an already picturesque setting.
Whether you spend the day shopping along Queen Street, wandering beside the lake or finding a shady spot for an ice cream, Port Perry makes it easy to feel like you've escaped the city without actually going very far.
With its Victorian-era charm, waterfront setting and cozy small-town atmosphere, it's easy to see why locals consider Port Perry one of the "prettiest" towns in Canada.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.